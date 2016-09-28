Sadiq Khan did not look pleased to be thanked by Jeremy Corbyn

The praise was certainly not faint, but the response was damning.

Jeremy Corbyn was effusive as he made a point of thanking Sadiq Khan early on in his conference speech, but as the TV cameras cut to the London Mayor, the picture told a pretty brutal story.

Tongue in the side of his mouth, not one but two quiet winks, a veritable tableau of non-plussed-ness.

The two have no shortage of history, most of it recent. In August, Khan wrote a scathing article about Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, saying the party would not return to power with him as leader. He then backed Jeremy Corbyn.

Some of Corbyn’s supporters booed mention of his name. The more astute ones drew attention to polling that indicated support for Corbyn in London had won Sadiw Khan the mayoral election in May.

It’s possible, of course, that it was guilt more than anything behind Sadiq’s eyes. Last summer seems like a long time ago, but back then, Khan was one of the 35 MPs to nominate Corbyn for the leadership.