A Senior Conservative MP has said whoever tried to "draw a veil" over an abnormal nuclear missile test should be sacked, as the scandal threatened to overshadow Theresa May's new industrial strategy.

Commons Defence Committee chair Julian Lewis accused the Government of trying to "play both ways", in releasing footage of successful tests but refusing to discuss the one last June which saw a missile veer off course towards the United States.

His comments came after cabinet minister Greg Clark tried to claim the Government had a longstanding approach for not commenting on missile tests, despite press releases having previously been distributed.

Theresa May has also dodged questions on the test, which occurred just before a crucial vote in the Commons that saw ministers encourage MPs to support a successor nuclear deterrent programme.

Conservative MP Mr Lewis said that while the decision to apparently cover up the problem was taken under David Cameron, the Government would at some point have to explain what happened.

Mr Lewis told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This sort of event is not one you can play both ways. These tests are routine but infrequent in this country.

"Whenever they work, which is 99 per cent of the time, film is released of them working so whichever person decided they wanted to draw a veil over one that didn't work should have been sacked.

"You have always got to assume that something like this will come out."

Theresa May dodges question four times over Trident misfire

Earlier in the day Business Secretary Mr Clark claimed it was the long-standing policy of the Government not to comment on the tests of weapons systems, saying: "If that's the approach that you take, I think we have to abide by that approach."

When he was later challenged on Sky News over the press releases and footage of successful tests that had been issued by the Government, the interview was disrupted by a poor signal, and despite being repeatedly asked he failed to provide a clear answer.

The Sunday Times reported that a Trident II D5 missile test ended in failure after it was launched from the British submarine HMS Vengeance off the coast of Florida in last summer.

The cause of the failure remains top secret, but the report quoted a senior naval source saying the missile, which was unarmed for the test, suffered an in-flight malfunction after launch.

It was reportedly intended to be fired 5,600 miles to a sea target off the west coast of Africa but may have veered off towards America instead.

In July, MPs voted by 472 to 117 to back the renewal of Britain's Trident nuclear deterrence. The overwhelming vote supported the Government's plans to spend up to £40 billion on four new Successor-class submarines.

On The Andrew Marr Show, the Prime Minister refused to answer four separate questions on whether she knew about the incident prior to the parliamentary vote.

She said: “I have absolute faith in our Trident missiles. It was about whether or not we should renew Trident, whether we should look to the future and have a replacement Trident.

“I think we should defend our country, I think we should play our role in NATO with an independent nuclear deterrent. Jeremy Corbyn thinks differently.”

Opposition MPs were pushing for a government minister to come and explain the affair to the Commons today, as Ms May attempted to promote her new industrial strategy in Warrington.