The favourite to take over as Ukip leader Steven Woolfe has collapsed at the European Parliament and is in a "serious condition" after an altercation at a meeting of his party's MEPs.

Interim leader Nigel Farage said the party’s immigration spokesman had been taken to hospital after the incident at the parliament building in Strasbourg.

Sources reported that he was punched in the face and then hit his head, with doctors now treating the politician for bleeding on the brain.

It comes just one day after Mr Woolfe put himself forward to be the party’s next leader, following the shock resignation of Diane James.

Mr Farage said: "I deeply regret that following an altercation that took place at a meeting of Ukip MEPs this morning, that Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is serious."

A UKIP Spokesman said: “Steven Woolfe MEP was taken suddenly ill in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg this morning.

“He has been taken to hospital in the city and he is undergoing tests.”

Fellow Ukip politician Suzanne Evans said on Twitter: "Shocked to hear Steven Woolfe has apparently collapsed in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Wishing him well for a speedy recovery."

Nigel Farage still Ukip leader after Diane James resignation

Only last night he won the backing of the influential Ukip donor Arron Banks, who said Mr Woolfe "is the one candidate who can do it" when it comes to replacing Mr Farage as leader.

But reports emerged on Twitter just before noon today, Mr Woolfe’s 49th birthday, that he had been taken ill.

He recently said he was tempted to defect to the Tories after Theresa May took over, before deciding that Ukip was the only party that could ensure Brexit.

In a statement, he said: "Her support of new grammar schools, her words on social mobility and the growing evidence that she is committed to a clean Brexit prompted me, as it did many of my friends and colleagues, to wonder whether our future was within her new Conservative Party.

"However, having watched the Prime Minister's speech on Sunday I came to the conclusion that only a strong Ukip can guarantee Brexit is delivered in full and only our party can stand up for the communities of the Midlands and the North."

Mr Woolfe was forced to pull out of the last leadership contest after handing in his nomination papers 17 minutes late.

Ms James was eventually declared winner on September 16, only to quit 18 days later for "personal and professional" reasons, citing a lack of support among the party's MEPs and officials.

Nigel Farage is the party’s interim leader and has said he expects a new chief to be appointed before the end of November.

