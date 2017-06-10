Discussions are under way over the creation of a formal alliance between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Conservatives which could end with MPs from the right-wing Unionist party installed in Cabinet positions.

Government Chief Whip Gavin Williamson has flown to Belfast to open discussions with the DUP on "how best they can provide support" for the Tories, with a Number 10 source confirming the talks would include the possibility of a formal coalition.

Coalition government must by definition include members from all parties within its executive positions, and it would be unprecedented if at least one such position was not at cabinet level.

An online petition against any Conservative deal with the controversial DUP has already reached 500,000 signatures, and protests have taken place in central London against the alliance.

The party, which is deeply informed by Protestant religious views, has prevented the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

There are also fears that any deal would threaten to undermine the Good Friday agreement, the centrepiece of the Northern Ireland peace process.

Under the terms of the agreement, Unionists and Republicans are supposed to share power, with the Westminster government acting as a broker, and can step in if relations between the two groups, Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party, break down.

If the DUP were themselves part of the government, the neutral role of the UK government would be compromised.

Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has expressed grave doubts over the anticipated deal between the Conservatives and the DUP, in whatever form it takes.

"History will show, alliances between Ulster unionism and British unionism has always ended in tears," he said.

"It is far better to look to our own place, to all of the people here, to deal with the people of this island, this part of the island as one community."

What demands the DUP might make of the Conservatives in a coalition arrangement are not clear.

The DUP is pro-Brexit but, like all parties involved, does not want to see a hard border between on the Northern Irish border.

It has hardline views on social affairs, and is against same sex marriage and abortion, but these matters are already devolved to the Northern Irish assembly.