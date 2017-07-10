Theresa May’s deputy has said the Prime Minister’s call for ideas from other parties is “grown up”, but then went on to attack a string of Labour’s policies.

Damian Green said voters wanted to see parties working together, but seconds later could not stop himself criticising the Opposition’s plans to increase public sector pay and scrap tuition fees.

It comes ahead of a speech in which Ms May will plead with other parties to work constructively with the Government, something which critics say shows how weak she is in the wake of the election.

Talk of a challenge to her leadership persisted this morning despite the Prime Minister’s attempts to re-launch her administration following the G20 summit.

First Secretary of State Mr Green, Ms May’s effective deputy, said: “Politicians of all parties are invited to contribute their reports, their ideas, that’s a grown up way of doing politics.

“I think a lot of your listeners would think, actually, if politicians just said, why don’t we just do this about a particular national issue, rather than just sit in the trenches and shell each other, then we might actually have better government and that’s what the Government is talking about.”

Mr Green was then asked whether he was prepared to join forces with Labour in plans to increase public sector pay, something that a series of other cabinet ministers have also voiced support for.

But he appeared to suggest that on that particular issue, working together would not be possible, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “In that instance, clearly what you need to do is balance the need to be fair with public sector workers with the need to be fair to taxpayers as well, and in particular maintain the downward pressure on deficit that we need to have.”

Pressed again, he said: “This is a matter obviously for the Chancellor in the budget.”

Then he was asked whether there is scope to work with Jeremy Corbyn on tuition fees, which Labour wants to scrap.

Instead of pointing to areas of the policy where there may be common ground, Mr Green claimed the Opposition’s plans were unaffordable.

The Government is already talking about taking action to alleviate the pressure on students who walk away from university with debts of some £50,000.

In her speech tomorrow Ms May will look back over her year in Downing Street and insist she was right to assess the Brexit vote as a call for “great national change”.

Theresa May on Paris agreement and Donald Trump's state visit

But after a month of speculation about her future, Ms May will also apparently acknowledge the Conservatives’ fragility in the House of Commons.

She is to say: “I say to the other parties in the House of Commons… come forward with your own views and ideas about how we can tackle these challenges as a country.

“We may not agree on everything, but through debate and discussion – the hallmarks of our Parliamentary democracy – ideas can be clarified and improved and a better way forward found.”

Labour said the speech shows the Government has “completely run out of ideas”.