Nigel Farage has described a fellow Ukip MEP’s condition as “serious” after he collapsed during a party meeting at the European Parliament.

Steven Woolfe, a favourite to succeed Mr Farage as leader following the shock resignation of Diane James, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Strasbourg.

Sources reported that he was punched in the face during an “altercation” and then hit his head, with doctors now treating the politician for bleeding on the brain.

There has been no mention of who else was involved in the incident on Thursday morning, which comes during a tumultuous time for the Eurosceptic party.

Mr Farage said: “I deeply regret that following an altercation that took place at a meeting of Ukip MEPs this morning that Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is serious.”

Mr Woolfe, who would have been celebrating his 49th birthday today, pulled out of Ukip’s post-EU referendum leadership contest after handing in his nomination papers 17 minutes late.

But he re-entered his bid after Mrs James’ resignation after just 18 days in the post earlier this week, leaving Mr Farage as the interim head of the party once more.

The influential Ukip donor, Arron Banks, is among those backing Mr Woolfe, describing him as “the one candidate who can do it”.