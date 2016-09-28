Since the UK voted to leave the European Union, speculation on when Britain will officially begin the process of Brexit.

Article 50 is the mechanism that allows any member state to trigger the formal negotiation process in order for them to exit the EU.

Theresa May created a new government department to help Britain the European Union but has yet to formally state when the mechanism will be enacted.

Until then the UK cannot negotiate any trade deals with the rest of the union and will not officially leave until exactly two years after it is triggered.

Despite the uncertainty, several leading politicians have speculated on when they think - or hope - Ms May might pull the trigger.

Yanis Varoufakis

Yanis Varoufakis said Atrticle 50 must be triggered immediately

The former Greek finance minister has said Article 50 must be triggered immediately in order to “create space and time during which to prepare yourself as a nation and a government”.

He said the UK needed to have a “robust debate” about what it actually meant because the discussion prior to the referendum had been of a “very low quality”.

Martin McGuinness

Martin McGuinness says Ms May assured him Article 50 will be triggered in the new year (PA)

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has said Ms May had told him Article 50 will be triggered “early next year”.

Speaking at a fringe event of the Labour party conference in Liverpool, the Sinn Fein politician said: “I asked her about when she will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty [and she said] that she was going to do it not this year but very early next year.

“So we are working on the basis that early next year, the article will be triggered.”

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk says it will be a 'sad moment' when Britain leaves but he will put the interests of the EU first (EPA)

European Council President Donald Tusk has also said Ms May told him she planned to start the process early in 2017.

He said: “Prime Minister May was very open and honest with me.

“She declared that it's almost impossible to trigger Article 50 this year, but it's quite likely that they will be ready maybe in January, maybe in February, next year.”

Mr Tusk said Britain’s vote to leave was “sad moment” for Europe but reconfirmed the EU view that Brexit negotiations must favour the interests of the remaining members, not the departing country.

Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (left) was relieved that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) did not hold the poem against him (AP)

The Foreign Secretary has joined the consensus that Article 50 will be triggered in early 2017 but he claimed it would take less than two years to negotiate an exit.

He said: “By the early part of next year, you will see an Article 50 letter which we will invoke and, in that letter, I am sure we will be setting out some parameters for how we propose to take this forward.

“You invoke Article 50 in the early part of next year [and] you have two years to pull it off. I don't actually think you need to spend the full two years, but let’s see how we go.”

1/10 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

2/10 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

3/10 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

4/10 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

5/10 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

6/10 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

7/10 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

8/10 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

9/10 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

10/10 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

The MP dismissed fears that Britain will suffer during the negotiations as the EU offers harsh terms to stop other countries contemplating an exit.

He said they would “benefit from fantastic opportunities for free trade with our friends in the EU”.

Meanwhile, at a recent summit about potential trade deals with Turkey, Mr Johnson expressed relief that the subject of a poem he wrote claiming the Turkish president had sex with goats didn’t come up.

Whitehall

Whitehall warns that the two new government departments are not ready to cope with Brexit negotiations (PA)

Ministers have reportedly held secret discussions about delaying triggering Article 50 until autumn 2017 after civil servants warned they were not prepared.

The new departments for Exiting the European Union and International Trade have been frantically recruiting staff to be able to start negotiations with the EU but they reportedly “don’t have the infrastructure they need to hire”.

Theresa May

Theresa May has kept relatively tight lipped about Article 50 but has reportedly laid out her plans for her Cabinet members(PA)

Ms May herself has remained tight lipped about when she is likely to pull the trigger despite most sources close to the Cabinet saying it is likely to be in early 2017.

At the end of August, she held a meeting with her Cabinet at Chequers where she reportedly laid out plan for the next steps for Brexit.

She reportedly said she would trigger Article 50 without seeking the backing of Parliament.