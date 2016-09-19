President Obama has spoken out against the bombings in New York and New Jersey, insisting that the American way of life would not be undermined by fear and hate.

His remarks came shortly before suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami was arrested during a shoot-out in Linden, New Jersey.

He was being sought for questioning following the detonation of a pipe bomb beside a 5k run in New Jersey and a bomb in Chelsea on Saturday evening, which injured 29 people.

“If you see something suspicious, then you need to say something,” said the president.

He added that the bombings were being investigated as potential acts of “terrorism”, although authorities have suggested that the suspect was not on any terrorism watchdog list.

Rahami, a US naturalised citizen from Afghanistan, managed a fried chicken restaurant with his family in New Jersey since 2002.

After firing at police officers, he was shot and detained by police. The latest footage showed Rahami being loaded into an ambulance to be taken to hospital.

The president commended the “outstanding first responders” and said he wanted to reassure people across the US about their counter-terrorism efforts.

“Federal, state and local [authorities] are working together around the clock to prevent attacks and to keep us safe,” he said.

Ahmad Khan Rahami

“They are the best of the best. Over the years they have [stopped] many plots and saved many lives and we are incredibly grateful for their service today and every day.”

He talked of the need to continue to “go after” Isis, taking out their leaders, infrastructure and territory to undermine their ideology.

“Over time that will make it harder to recruit people and inspire people to violence,” he said.

He asked for community leaders to push back against all messages of hate.

“At moments like this it is important to remember what terrorists and violent extremists are trying to do. They want to recruit people and inspire fear in all of us.”

He added everyone has a role to play as citizens not to succumb to that fear, and there was “no better example” than the people of New York and New Jersey.

“That's the kind of strength that will be critical in the days to come and the years to come, by showing those that want to do us harm that they will never beat us.”