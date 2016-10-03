Florida student accused of deadly face-biting attacks is charged with murder

Austin Harrouff, the 19-year-old Florida State University student accused of killing a couple and biting one of the victim’s faces, has been charged with murder.

Mr Harrouff has been released from St Mary’s Hospital and transferred to the Martin County Jail on Monday where was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He’s accused of killing Michelle Karen Mishcon, 53, and her husband Joseph Stevens III, 59, back on August 15.

“My understanding is that he will probably continue to need therapy," Sheriff William Snyder told reporters on Monday. "We made it clear to the hospital that this is a jail this is not a therapeutic place to be. We’ll do the best we can.”

Authorities also said that blood tests have been sent to the FBI to determine if the suspect was on flakka or bath salts during the attack.

“We know that the blood is being examined by the FBI, they’re doing an analysis,” Mr Snyder added. “I know we keep getting that question on the blood work. I'm very interested, we’re all very interested. We’re mystery solvers by nature.”