Pennsylvania mayor pushed to resign after posting racist memes to Facebook

A town in Pennsylvania is calling for their mayor to step down as he continues to post racist memes on Facebook.

Charles Wasko, the Republican mayor of West York, has received waves of criticism after sharing incendiary memes, including one that suggests President Barack Obama should be lynched. He also shared an image depicting the First Family as a group of orangutans.

“We will send a message to the mayor that his legislative body rebukes him in every way,” council president Shawn Mauck told reporters. “He has embarrassed all of us. Not just this table but everyone in this room. Everyone in West York. Everyone in York County, everyone in this Commonwealth.”

Councilwoman Shelley Metzler recently said that Mr Wasko should step down from his position. “I would punch him in the mouth if I could get away with it,” she told The York Daily Record. “This man needs to resign.”

Council President Shawn Mauck also seemed to be appalled by Mr Wasko’s social media presence. “I almost don’t know what to say,” he told The York Dispatch. “I kind of want to throw up.”

Residents in the community called for Mr Wasko be kicked out of office at several meetings and council voted to censure him on Monday night.

“We also voted to approve expending any legal means to get him out of office,” Mr Mauck told The Washington Post. “If we’re able to draft articles of impeachment, we’ll be ready and well-situated to participate in that.”

The mayor currently has oversight into the community’s police department, and councilman Brian Wilson says an elected official cannot be trusted to hold his position.

“With those types of thoughts in your mind, how can you oversee the police department?” he asked the local paper. “We can’t have anybody being racist or bigoted especially an elected official.”

Despite the outcry from the community, Mr Wasko has remained unapologetic.

“I will not be politically correct, I say what is on my mind and what I believe in, I say what people think but are afraid to upset the liberal media and crooked politicians,” he wrote on Facebook last week.

“There will be more to come from me. when I ran for this position I told the residents that I will work with council but I won't put up with and wrong doings I will let residents know what they really do, and the bomb is ready to drop on Mauck and Wilson