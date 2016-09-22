At least one person has been shot during protests in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, as demonstrators staged a protest following the officer-involved shooting that took the life of Keith L Scott.

The Charlotte Observer reports that one person was shot outside of an Omni Hotel in a commercial district in the city. They were reportedly rushed the the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

City of Charlotte officials say that the victim is currently in critical condition and on life support. They previously tweeted that the shooting was fatal. The shooting is believed to be "civilian on civilian", and police fired no shots.

One gunshot can be heard in video broadcast by MSNBC. Moments later, a group of people appear to carry a victim into the hotel.

Police are ordering demonstrators to disperse while firing tear gas and flashbangs into crowds. At least a dozen protesters have been arrested throughout the evening.

The protests are reminscent of the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, more than two years ago, as calls for significant police reform – including de-escalation training – continue amid the consistent killings of unarmed black people in cities across the country.

The Wednesday evening protest mark the second day of unrest after police shot and killed Scott. Charlotte Police were searching for a suspect with an outstanding warrant in an apartment complex, when they say Scott exited his vehicle holding a firearm.

Witnesses at the scene, including Scott’s daughter and siblings, said the 43-year-old father of seven was reading a book in his car. But Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police maintain that he was carrying a handgun. The police report says a gun, not a book, was recovered at a scene.

Police dashcam and body camera footage is being reviewed by investigators but has yet to be released to the public amid the conflicting accounts. A new state law signed in July, will go into effect 1 October and would no longer consider police footage to be public record.

“You know the law as well as I do – right now we can’t release it,” CMPD chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday. “It’d have a negative impact on the integrity of the case, and that’s something we’re not gonna do.”

Charlotte mayor Jennifer Roberts told MSNBC that she will view the video on Thursday, despite not being part of the investigation.

Protests erupt after officers kill black man in North Carolina

Scott's wife, Rakeiya Scott, issued a statement on Tuesday that called into question the official account of police, but vowed to "work diligently to get answers". In addition to police transparency, Ms Scott called for calm from people seeking justice for her husband.

"As a family, we respect the rights of those who wish to protest, but we ask that people protest peacefully," she said. "Please do not hurt people or members of law enforcement, damage property, or take things that do not belong to you in the name of protesting.

On Tuesday afternnon, protesters gathered outside the apartment complex. Demonstrations later extended well into early Wednesday morning, when they overtook a portion of Interstate Highway 83.

At least 16 officers were reportedly injured in the protests. It remains unclear if any protesters sustained injuries.

The protests erupted amid tension between police and the black community in Charlotte, who are disporportionately affected by law enforcement.

Black people make up only 35 per cent of the Charlotte population, yet they make up 74 per cent of cases involving use of force, according to CMPD data compiled by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.