Child uses sleeping mom’s thumbprint to buy $250 in Pokemon gifts

Earlier this month, a 6-year-old from Arkansas is making headlines after using her sleeping mother’s to purchase $250 in Pokémon presents.

Her mother, Bethany Howell, told the Wall Street Journal that she originally thought her Amazon account was hacked after noticing 13 suspicious Pokémon-themed gifts charged to her account. Little Ashlynd eventually told her mother that she used her thumbprint to complete purchases on the Amazon mobile application while she slept on the couch. She also assured her mother that the gifts would be delivered to the correct address.

“No, Mommy, I was shopping,” she told her mom. “But don’t worry—everything that I ordered is coming straight to the house.”

Since the mother’s phone used a fingerprint ID lock, Ashlynd didn’t need to enter a password to complete the purchases.

Still, Howell was only allowed to return four of the 13 items. She told Ashlynd that Santa Claus somehow caught word of her shopping spree and wouldn’t be delivering her all the gifts on Christmas morning.