American football star Colin Kaepernick has donated boxes of custom made suits to people on parole this week, as he continues to carry out charitable work while waiting to be signed to a new NFL team.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback arrived at a New York parole office on Monday to deliver boxes of the outfits to entrepreneur Kevin Livingston.

Mr Livingston runs 100 Suits for 100 Men, a community initiative that aims to help reduce re-offending rates of men and women who have been incarcerated. The organisation helps people with the process of finding a job by giving them free suits and haircuts, and by providing free mentoring.

“By being able to wear appropriate suits to their interviews, these men and women are better equipped to achieve gainful employment, which will ultimately help them transition into mainstream society and live more productive lives,” the organisation states.

Mr Kaepernick, who made headlines for refusing to stand during the national anthem last season in protest against racial inequality, delivered the suits to the parole office in Queens with his partner and radio star Nessa Diab.

“That’s love! When you have super bowl quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Hot97 host Nessa personally drop off two huge uHaul boxes of custom made suits at our office at Queens parole,” Mr Livingston said in an Instagram post.

The footballer also shared the work through Know Your Rights Camp, a free campaign he funds to help raise awareness of higher education and self-empowerment among young men and women, and to help provide “instruction to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios”.

Since being released by the 49ers last season, Mr Kaepernick has pledged to donate $1m (£774,000) to organisations “working in oppressed communities” over the space of 10 months.

Colin Kaepernick donates custom-made suits outside a NYC parole office 🙌🏽 The start of the NFL season is about... https://t.co/D5nXI3T06K pic.twitter.com/dY2Md5jGJC — KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) May 1, 2017

He recently made two donations of $50,000 (£38,700) to the Meals on Wheels America initiative and the Love Army for Somalia campaign. His charitable donations can be tracked through a dedicated website.