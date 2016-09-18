Cuomo says New York bomb was act of terrorism

An "intentional" explosion that injured 29 people in a busy Manhattan neighborhood was an act of terrorism but there are no connections to international terrorist groups, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Sunday morning.

"We really were very lucky that there were no fatalities at the time," Governor Cuomo said, adding that all 29 people who were injured have been released from the hospital.

He added that more than 1,000 additional state police officers and national guard officials will patrol the city's bus and subway stations after the blast on Saturday night.

The explosion was set off in Chelsea, primarily known for its art galleries and nightlife. Just hours later, authorities found what they determined to be a second homemade bomb.

Officials compared the pressure cooker to the device that was used in the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, one unnamed official told The New York Times.

"We're not going to let them win," Mr Cuomo said at the scene. "We're not going to let them instill fear."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.