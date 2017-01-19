Donald Trump has a "deep fear" he is not a legitimate president that fuels his "demeaning and delegitimising behaviour" towards the intelligence community and others, a biographer has claimed.

Michael D'Antonio, author of 2015's Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success, characterised the President-elect as "a person who has never known whether anybody wants to be around him because he’s a person they want to be around, or they want to be around his money".

During a conference call with two other Trump biographers and a Politico reporter, Mr D'Antonio cited Hillary Clinton's popular vote-winning margin of nearly three million as a contributing factor, and added: "He’s always kind of gaming the system—not, in my view, winning on the merits."

The Trumps author Gwenda Blair said this was "what Fred Trump did, what Donald has done". She added of the President-elect's unconventional, confrontational style: "Looking for the loophole, pushing it as wide as possible, going through it. Donald did it through his whole career.

"His dad did it through his whole career with his use of federal subsidies and tax abatements. And now we’re seeing that he’s gaming the White House."

A third biographer, Timothy O'Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of being the Donald, said: "He’s been unable to find a clean division between his own emotional needs and his own insecurities and simply being a healthy, strategically committed leader who wants to parse through good policy options and a wide series of public statements about the direction in which he’ll take the country."

Mr Trump recently used his Twitter account to respond angrily to Georgia congressman John Lewis, who said he did not "see this President-elect as a legitimate president".

He said: "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart, (Not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

During a discussion on Mr Trump's incoming cabinet members, including Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State and Gen James Mattis as Secretary of Defence, the writers were asked whether they thought the President-elect would heed the counsel of his well-read colleagues.

Mr O'Brien said: "At the end of the day, the two most powerful people in his White House, other than him, are going to be Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and they’re going to have the final say on everything.

"And whatever Gary Cohn or Rex Tillerson or Gen Mattis or Jeff Sessions or Steve Bannon has to say, it will all end up getting filtered through Javanka."

Ms Trump, 35, has already sat in on key meetings between her father and world leaders and top business figures, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while Mr Kushner has been named a senior adviser to the President-elect.

New York Times reporter Mr O'Brien was sued by Mr Trump for $5bn after he wrote in TrumpNation that the tycoon's net worth could be up to $250m—significantly less than the self-proclaimed billionaire said it was.