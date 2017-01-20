Rain may be forecast for Donald Trump’s inauguration but the soon-to-be-president has said the wet weather won’t bother him – because it will definitively prove he does not wear a wig.

Mr Trump’s famous blond comb over has long been the subject of rumours, including that it is in fact an artificial hairpiece.

Others have claimed that decades ago the President-elect underwent a hair transplant.

But, addressing crowds gathered in Washington DC on Thursday evening, the property tycoon said: “Tomorrow we have a speech, probably around 12 o’clock. It may rain, it may not rain, I don’t care.

“It doesn’t matter, I mean the truth is, if it really pours, that’s OK because people will realise it’s my real hair, and that’s OK, that’s OK.

“It might be a mess, but they are going to see that it is my real hair.”

Showers are expected in the US capital for the self-described billionaire’s swearing-in ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Highs of nine degrees Celsius are forecast when he swears the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol Building.

Bad weather has disrupted past inauguration ceremonies, including in 1985 for Ronald Reagan when the parade was cancelled and the ceremony moved indoors because of the freezing temperatures.

1/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

Earlier this week scientists announced a new species of moth had been named after the New York businessman.

Researchers said the Neopalpa donaldtrumpi had white scales on its head that were similar to the Republican’s famous hairstyle.