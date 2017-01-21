President Trump is already calling his critics 'The enemies'

Donald Trump has begun his presidency by referring to his critics as “the enemies”.

Any hope that he might ditch the divisive rhetoric of his election campaign appeared to have been dashed by Trump’s remarks as he arrived at the Freedom Ball to celebrate his inauguration as president.

Flanked by his wife Melania, the new president, whose angry tweets belittling opponents became a feature of his election campaign, asked a cheering crowd of supporters: “Should I keep the twitter going or not? Keep it going?”

As the crowd at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre roared approval of him continuing to tweet, Trump said: “I think so, I think so.

“You know, the enemies keep saying, ‘oh, that’s terrible’, but, you know, it’s a way of bypassing dishonest media, right?”

Trump’s opponents were swift to pick up on the apparently sinister tone and what it might mean for critics of the Trump presidency. Some compared the remarks to those of the previous Republican president George W Bush, who had referred to Al Qaeda and the Taliban as “the enemy”, and suggested that Trump was now labelling his fellow Americans as enemies.

When Bush spoke of the enemy he was referring to Al Qaeda & Taliban. When Obama spoke of the enemy he was mentioning ISIS. Trump: Americans. — Chris Short 💾 🎧 ☕️ (@ChrisShort) January 21, 2017

Trump repeatedly criticised the mainstream media on the campaign trail, and has continued to do so even after winning the election. During his first press conference as President-elect, at which he was questioned about a dossier full of unverified and disputed claims that Russia had compromising information about his activities, he refused to take questions from a CNN reporter whom he branded “fake news”.

After attending the Freedom Ball, Trump moved on to the Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum, and again criticised the press.

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







14 show all Trump Inauguration protests around the World

























1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

Speaking to soldiers in Afghanistan via satellite link, he said: “I like them much better than I like the media. These are much nicer people, finer people.”

Trump, however, appears to be sparing some sections of the media from his vitriol.

In his first tweet of the day on Saturday, the President praised the right-wing TV channel Fox News for the “GREAT reviews” of his inauguration speech.