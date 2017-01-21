Donald Trump signs his first executive order to 'ease the burden of Obamacare'

Donald Trump split away from his inauguration festivities to sign an executive order to swear in retired General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense and General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security. The order also “eased the burden of Obamacare,” according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

“I am pleased by the confirmation votes of Generals Mattis and Kelly," the president said in a statement to Fox News. "These uniquely qualified leaders will immediately begin the important work of rebuilding our military, defending our nation and securing our borders. I am proud to have these two American heroes join my administration.

"I call on members of the Senate to fulfill their constitutional obligation and swiftly confirm the remainder of my highly qualified cabinet nominees, so that we can get to work on behalf of the American people without further delay.”

.@potus signs documents to allow Mattis and Kelly to be sworn in & exec order on #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/CdGcGlyfbI — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 21, 2017

This story is developing. Check back for updates.