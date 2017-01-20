Vice President-elect Mike Pence's motorcade has hit and injured a local police reserve officer.

The US Secret Service confirmed the officer was struck as he conducted traffic near the intersection of 6th and F streets in the north-west of Washington DC.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries on Wednesday.

Mr Pence later called the city’s interim Police Chief Peter Newsham and the injured officer to apologise.

The embarrassing incident comes as the scandal-plagued transition team gears up for the formal inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President.

Mr Trump and Mr Pence flew into Washington DC ahead of the ceremony which is due to take place on Capitol Hill at noon on Friday.

But the inauguration has become shrouded in controversy after it was revealed several former advisors of Mr Trump were under investigation by the intelligence services for business dealings with Russian officials.

A spokeswoman for Mr Trump said his team had “no knowledge of any investigation” but it followed further allegations that the Kremlin had compromising information about the former reality star’s private life.

1/12 The US Capitol building is seen ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

2/12 Participants take part in a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

3/12 Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, left, playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump, walk along the parade route during a dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day in Washington, DC Getty Images

4/12 Work is still being performed on the stage ahead of next week inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty

5/12 A sign welcoming President-elect Donald Trump is seen near the White House in Washington, DC Getty Images

6/12 Workers prepare the West Front of the US Capitol for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty

7/12 A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington DC, during a dress rehearsal Getty Images

8/12 Maxine McGinnis arranges the Trump paraphernalia for sale on a store shelf at the White House Gifts store in Washington DC Getty

9/12 Donald Trump hot sauce is seen for sale on the store shelf of Stars and Stripes store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power. The inauguration will take place on January 20th when President Barack Obama ends his 8 year run as Americas president Getty Images

10/12 Sarah Chambers shops for Trump paraphernalia at the White House Gifts store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power as President in Washington DC Getty Images

11/12 The Washington Monument is seen as preparations continue for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

12/12 Workers prepare the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to be used in the presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of power in Washington DC Getty Images

On Thursday evening, Mr Trump, Mr Pence and their wives hosted the traditional inauguration ball where former Vice President Dan Quayle led the toast to the Trump-Pence ticket and the Pences danced to the Temptations’ “My Girl”.

Meanwhile a protest was held outside a pro-Trump event ” – called the “DeploraBall” after a remark by Hillary Clinton during the election campaign – in the city as demonstrators shouted and waved placards.

The crowd shouted “Nazi scum” and held signs calling the crowds “racist misogynists” as Trump supporters defiantly waved their tickets as they stepped inside.

Two rows of police wearing riot gear guarded the entrance to the club and blocked off much of the street as pro-Trump supporters arrived.

Following clashes one man was struck on the head with an object thrown by a protester.