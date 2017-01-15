Actress Felicity Huffman has said she will take part in the women’s march on Washington to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration, labelling the US election result a "feminist issue".

The former Desperate Housewives star will attend the event, which will take place the day after the President-elect is officially sworn in as head of state, with her two daughters Sophia Grace, 16, and Georgia Grace, 14.

Organisers are expecting more than 100,000 people to attend the protest, including Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry and America Ferrera.

"I'm going to the Million Women March in DC with my two daughters, and my sister and her daughter and their two grandchildren,” Ms Huffman said.

"I feel that the election was somewhat of a feminist issue. I feel like the best of us was bested by not the best of them."

Ugly Betty star Ms Ferrera, one of the organisers of the protest, said in a statement: "Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard.

"As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities."

The Republican leader has struggled to attract the kind of A-listers who flocked to support Mr Obama at his two inaugurations.

Despite his team playing down reports that performers are refusing to appear, the only artists currently on the bill are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, America's Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho and a Bruce Springsteen tribute act. A tie-in celebration concert is also going ahead and will host the likes of 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith and actor Jon Voight.

Many have been vocal about their decision not to attend including Elton John, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli and Garth Brooks, who have all reportedly declined invitations to perform.

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette has also confirmed she will be attending the march, saying: “This is not a normal presidency. We've had Republican presidents, we've had Democratic presidents - this is neither of those. This a whole different thing, and I think people are responding to that."

Other celebrities who will be marching in protest include Olivia Wilde, Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Hari Nef, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing, Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Danielle Brooks, and Frances McDormand.

Additional reporting by Press Association.