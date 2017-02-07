A bipartisan group of senior diplomats and national security officials, including two former secretaries of state, have said Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban” risks long term damage to the US’ security and foreign policy interests.

In an affidavit filed to the Court of Appeals, which refused to reverse the temporary stay on Mr Trump’s “Muslim ban” at the weekend, senior diplomatic figures such as Madeleine Albright and John Kerry said the order “cannot be justified on national security or foreign policy grounds”.

It said: “We view the Order as one that ultimately undermines the national security of the United States, rather than making us safer.

“It does not perform its declared task of ‘protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States'.

“It could do long-term damage to our national security and foreign policy interests, endangering US troops in the field and disrupting counter-terrorism and national security partnerships.”

The affidavit said the ban, which only affects Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya and Sudan, will bolster Isis’ propaganda which claims Islam is at war with the West, ThinkProgress reported.

“In our professional opinion, the Order was ill-conceived, poorly implemented and ill-explained,” it added.

The 9th Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused to reverse federal judge James Robart's stay on the executive order pending a review of a lawsuit brought by Washington state Attorney-General Bob Ferguson.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Following the Appeals court ruling on Saturday, Mr Trump took to Twitter to denounce Justice Robart, who he called a “so-called” judge, and claimed the stay was “ridiculous” and would be overturned.

The White House insisted the order was not unconstitutional because the President has the right to prevent people entering the country but it has provoked outrage at home and abroad.

In New York, 19 rabbis and rabbinical students were arrested after they deliberately obstructed traffic during a protest outside Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday.

Rabbi Jill Jacobs said they were concerned that the rhetoric used against Muslim refugees is similar to the language used to stop Jewish refugees coming to the US in the 1920s.

Meanwhile in the UK the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, denounced Mr Trump and said he would not allow him to deliver a speech in Westminster Hall.

Addressing the House, he said: "I must say to the honourable gentleman, to all who signed his early day motion and to others with strong views about this matter on either side of the argument, that before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.

"After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump, I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall."