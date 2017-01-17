A woman accidentally mentioned by Donald Trump in a tweet praising his daughter has urged the President-elect to take “more care on Twitter”.
Ivanka Majic, a council worker from Brighton, found herself at the centre of a social media furore after Mr Trump quoted praise for his daughter including the @Ivanka handle, rather than @IvankaTrump.
The tweet, which went out to the President-elect’s 20.1 million followers late on Monday night, appeared to be quoting a user called @drgoodspine, from Massachusetts.
It read: “@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.”
The message has since been shared by 4,800 people and “liked” by 25,000 more.
Ms Majic replied on Tuesday morning with a graphic attacking Mr Trump’s position in climate change, showing the miniscule number of American scientists who oppose the concept of human-induced global warming.
“And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange,” she wrote.
In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted that the “concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”.
He denied claiming climate change was a hoax during a presidential debate with Hillary Clinton but has cast doubt on the issue in a series of other tweets and also opposes the landmark Paris Agreement.
Mr Trump had quoted praise for his daughter Ivanka from Twitter user Lawrence Goodstein, repeating his use of Ms Majic’s @Ivanka hande.
The researcher at Brighton and Hove City Council is the Labour Party’s former acting director of digital, and now has just over 3,900 followers.
World reaction to President Trump: In pictures
“Ivanka Majic from Brighton, England, is a wonderful woman,” replied Mark Pygas to Mr Trump’s tweet. “You're right. RIP her mentions though.
“I mean, she's probably trying to sleep and her phone is going off the hook but it's a hell of a story.”
He said he was blocked by Mr Goodstein, who has now made his account private, after pointing out the error.
“Hi Ivanka! Surprise - you're famous!” said one Twitter user. Another responded: “England isn't far enough, poor girl, she went to sleep a Majic and woke up a Trump.”
Ms Trump did not respond to the furore on social media, tweeting a photo of herself with the caption “bright, lights, big city #datenight”.
