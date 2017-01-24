President Donald Trump signed executive orders to allow the building the construction of the controversial Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

Mr Trump's orders would turn over decisions made by Barack Obama to halt the construction of both projects. Mr Obama rejected the Keystone pipeline in November 2015. A year later, the US Army Corps of Engineers denied the permit to build the $3.8bn Dakota Access Pipeline amid months of protest outside the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

The order is a major blow to activists, known as "water protectors", who have staged demonstrations blocking the construction for months.

In a series of executive actions in his first full week in the White House, Mr Trump reversed some key policies of his predecessor, which includes the scrapping of Trans-Pacific trade agreement, an order to urge his administration to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, as well as the renewal of the "Global Gag Rule", that bars US aid going to international family planning NGOs that even mention abortion.

Pushing through the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines would solidify Mr Trump's deregulation of the domestic oil industry.

"A powerful alliance of Indigenous communities, ranchers, farmers, and climate activists stopped the Keystone and the Dakota Access pipelines the first time around, and the same alliances will come together to stop them again if Trump tries to raise them from the dead," said Greenpeace USA executive director Annie Leonard said.

"Instead of pushing bogus claims about the potential of pipelines to create jobs, Trump should focus his efforts on the clean energy sector where America's future lives."

Press Secretary Sean Spicer earlier hinted that Mr Trump would allow the Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners to proceed with the project to complete the 1,172-mile pipeline.

Protesters occupy Standing Rock reservation, North Dakota







14 show all Protesters occupy Standing Rock reservation, North Dakota

























1/14 A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota Reuters

2/14 People swim across a river to where the police officers are standing guard during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota Reuters

3/14 A man holds up a ceremonial object while police officers look down from a hill during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, U.S Reuters

4/14 People protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota November Reuters

5/14 Two people stand in the water of a river while police officers guard the shore during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota Reuters

6/14 A man stands on a makeshift bridge over a river while police officers stand on the opposite shore during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, U.S Reuters

7/14 Police use pepper spray against protesters in a boat during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, U.S Reuters

8/14 Police use pepper spray against protesters in a boat during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, U.S Reuters

9/14 Police use pepper spray against protesters in a boat during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, U.S Reuters

10/14 Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper sprayed by police after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, near Cannon Ball, Reuters

11/14 Dakota Access Pipeline protesters stand in the foreground and in the waist-deep water of the Cantapeta Creek, northeast of the Oceti Sakowin Camp, near Cannon Ball, N.D., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. Officers in riot gear clashed again Wednesday with protesters near the Dakota Access pipeline, hitting dozens with pepper spray as they waded through waist-deep water in an attempt to reach property owned by the pipeline's developer. Reuters

12/14 People who were tear gassed return to the shore during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, Reuters

13/14 People yell at police officers standing on the opposite shore of a river during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, U.S Reuters

14/14 Police use pepper spray against protesters in a boat during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, U.S Reuters

"I'm not going to get in front of the President's executive actions," Mr Spicer told reporters in the White House briefing room, "but I will tell you that areas like the Dakota and Keystone pipeline areas that we can increase jobs, increase economic grown, and tap into America's energy supply. That's something that he's been very clear about."

He added that Mr Trump is "very, very keen in making sure we maximise use of our natural resources to America's benefit".

Mr Trump previously owned between $500,000 and $1m in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in 2015, according to campaign disclosures. After selling off much of his shares, he still held a less than $50,000 stake in the company last summer.

The Trump campaign had denied that Mr Trump's interest in Dakota Access Pipeline project had anything "to do with his personal investments and everything to do with promoting policies that benefit all Americans".

Further complicating Mr Trump's peripheral relationship with the project, his Energy Secretary pick – former Texas Gov Rick Perry – is a paid board member of Energy Transfer Partners.

TransCanada, the company in charge of the Keystone XL project, would have to reapply for permission to build the pipeline, but the company's plans have already faced congressional review. Mr Obama ultimately rejected the project because he decided it "would not make a meaningful contribution to our economy".

"Shipping dirtier crude oil into our country would not increase America's energy security," Mr Obama said, explaining that the pipeline would not boost US jobs. "What has increased America's energy security is our strategy over the past several years to reduce our reliance on dirty fossil fuels from unstable parts of the world."

He added: "America is now a global leader when it comes to taking serious action to fight climate change. And frankly, approving this project would have undercut that global leadership."