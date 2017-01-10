Dylann Roof gets death sentence for Charleston massacre

Dylann Roof was sentenced to death on Tuesday night for killing nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

The twelve-member jury—consisting of 10 women and two men— reached the unanimous sentence after deliberating for three hours. In December, the same jury found Roof guilty on all 33 counts of federal hate crimes for planning to kill nine and attempting to kill three others.

In his six-minute closing argument, the 22-year-old white supremacist showed no remorse for the massacre. While attempting to persuade the jury to spare his life, he claimed that he did not kill the victims out of a hatred for black people.

"I think it's safe to say nobody in their mind wants to go into a church and kill people," he told the jury. "In my [FBI confession] tape I told them I had to. But it's not true: I didn't have to. No one made me. What I meant was: I felt like I had to do it. I still feel like I have to do it."

"Anyone, including the prosecution, who thinks I'm filled with hatred has no idea what hate is,” he continued, “they don't know anything about hate.”

1/30 Charleston Church Shootings The church held its first service since a mass shooting left nine people dead during a bible study Reuters

2/30 Charleston Church Shootings Parishioners embrace before services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina Reuters

3/30 Charleston Church Shootings The sun rises behind the historic Emanuel African Methodist Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Church elders decided to hold the regularly scheduled Sunday school and worship service as they continue to grieve the death of nine of its members and its pastor Getty

4/30 Charleston Church Shootings A bicyclist rides in front of the Emanuel AME Church before the first worship service since nine people were fatally shot during a Bible study group, in Charleston AP

5/30 Charleston Church Shootings People arrive for Sunday services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The African-American church in the southern US city of Charleston where nine people were slain by a white gunman re-opened for services the same day. Dylann Roof, 21, was charged 19 June with murdering nine people during Bible study EPA

6/30 Charleston Church Shootings Church member Kevin Polite, right, helps members into the church, in Charleston, S.C AP

7/30 Charleston Church Shootings A police officer and his tracking dog pass the memorial site outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Charleston, South Carolina, USA. The African-American church in the southern US city of Charleston where nine people were slain by a white gunman will re-open for services the same day, local media reported EPA

8/30 Charleston Church Shootings Television news crews set up temporary studios across the street from the Emanuel African Methodist Church before the Sunday service in Charleston, South Carolina. Church elders decided to hold the regularly scheduled Sunday school and worship service as they continue to grieve the death of nine of its members and its pastor Getty

9/30 Charleston Church Shootings Walter Jackson, left, holds a photo of his mother Susie Jackson, one of the nine people killed in shooting at Emanuel AME Church AP

10/30 Charleston Church Shootings People attend a vigil at TD Arena for victims of the Charleston church shooting GETTY

11/30 Charleston Church Shootings Mourners gather outside of Emauel AME church AP

12/30 Charleston Church Shootings Hundreds rallied in support of the nine people shot dead at Emanuel African Methodist Church Getty

13/30 Charleston Church Shootings Mourners pray and lay flowers during a community service for victims of the shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church Getty Images

14/30 Charleston Church Shootings Gary and Aurelia Washington, center left and right, the son and granddaughter of Ethel Lance who died in the shooting, leave a sidewalk memorial in front of Emanuel AME Church comforted by fellow family members

15/30 Charleston Church Shootings Curtis Clayton holds a sign protesting racism after the fatal shooting at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston

16/30 Charleston Church Shootings Mourners light candles for the nine victims of the shooting at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston

17/30 Charleston Church Shootings Charleston shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby AP

18/30 Charleston Church Shootings Rev Al Sharpton holds a group prayer outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church where nine people were killed Getty Images

19/30 Charleston Church Shootings Worshippers in Charleston, South Carolina, across the street from Emanuel AME Church, where six women and three men were shot dead AP

20/30 Charleston Church Shootings A passing motorist looks out her window as she stops at an intersection down the street from the Emanuel AME Church

21/30 Charleston Church Shootings Surreace Cox, of North Charleston, holds a sign during a prayer vigil down the street from the Emanuel AME Church

22/30 Charleston Church Shootings A police officer uses a flashlight while searching the area following a shooting in Charleston

23/30 Charleston Church Shootings Police talk to a man outside the Emanuel AME Church following a shooting

24/30 Charleston Church Shootings The steeple of Emanuel AME Church is visible as police close off a section of Calhoun Street following a shooting in Charleston

25/30 Charleston Church Shootings A visitor contemplates floral tributes close to the church where a white man shot dead nine black people at a Bible study class AP

26/30 Charleston Church Shootings Charleston Police Chief Gregory Mullen, center, addresses the media while joined by Mayor Joseph Riley, right, down the street from the Emanuel AME Church, following a shooting in Charleston

27/30 Charleston Church Shootings A man reacts while talking to police officer near the scene of shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston

28/30 Charleston Church Shootings An armed police officer moves up Calhoun Street following a shooting

29/30 Charleston Church Shootings An impromptu prayer Twitter/David Goldman/AP

30/30 Charleston Church Shootings A man kneels across the street from where police gather outside the Emanuel AME Church following a shooting Wednesday AP

Prosecutors said Roof planned the shooting for months by writing a racist manifesto, specifically targeting the predominantly black church, and purchasing a .45 caliber Glock pistol with 88 rounds on his birthday. They explained that 88 is the numerical symbol for “Heil Hitler.”

“We learned about the defendant’s cold and calculated choices that caused those losses to happen,” prosecuting attorney Jay Richardson told the court, according to The Post and Courier. “His racist ideology the acquiring of that ideology, that’s part of his preparation that’s part of what led him to walk in that door at Mother Emanuel on June 17 (2015).”

“He spent years acquiring this deep hatred,” he continued. “He ‘had to do it.’ Those are the words of an extraordinary racist.”

In the sentencing phase of the trial, Roof represented himself and denied psychological incapacity, refused to call witnesses, and present any evidence.

The victims — Tywanza Sanders, 26; Reverend Clementa Pinckney, 41; Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Depayne Middleton-Doctor, 49; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Myra Thompson, 59; Ethel Lance, 70; Reverend Daniel Simmons, 74; and Susie Jackson, 87; — were remembered in court by photos and video recordings.

Roof is also facing state murder charges and it’s unclear if local prosecutors will change their plans after Tuesday’s ruling. The state trial is currently scheduled to begin on January 17.