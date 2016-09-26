At least nine people were injured when a gunman opened fire at a shopping centre in southwest Houston, authorities announced on Monday.

Police responded to the shooting at 6:30am local time when the suspect was shooting at vehicles with a revolver, ABC 13 Houston reports.

The lone suspect, who lived near the scene, was shot by Houston police officers, the department announced on Twitter. Those who were injured were taken to hospital by emergency workers.

Martha Montalvo, the city's interim police chief, said that the gunman was a lawyer in the area was apparently experiencing issues with his lawfirm. ​

A witness told KPRC 2 Houston that she heard at least 30 shots fired at the scene and that the suspect has been shooting for 15 minutes before police arrived.

Eduardo Andrade, 42, told The Houston Chronicle that he could feel the hot air of two bullets striking his vehicle.

"As I was driving by Law Street I suddenly heard a big explosion," he said. "I covered myself, accelerated and tried to get out of there. I did not know if someone was following me or trying to shoot me."

Authorities issued a shelter order for an apartment complex nearby the scene and the city’s bomb squad was investigating what is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

Several cars with bullet holes and shattered windows could be seen at a nearby car park.

The shooting comes days after a shooting at a Washington state mall that left five people dead.

On 17 September, a 20-year-old man stabbed 10 people at a Minnesota mall before being shot and killed by an off-duty police officer.