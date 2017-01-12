Justice Department to investigate Comey’s handling of Clinton email probe

A US government watchdog is to examine whether the FBI followed proper procedures in its probe of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

The Justice Department's Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced the review would focus in part, on decisions leading up to public communications by FBI Director James Comey about the Clinton investigation.

It would also examine whether underlying investigative decisions may have been based on "improper considerations."

Although the FBI ultimately decided not to refer Ms Clinton's case for prosecution, Mr Comey aroused suspicion that may have diminished voter trust in the Democratic presidential candidate.

It will also look at the way the department handled itself handled certain aspects of the case.

1/8 NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 4: A view of the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building, where the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has a field office on the 23rd floor, November 4, 2016 in New York City. FBI Director James Comey informed Congress last Friday that his agency was taking steps to review newly discovered emails relating to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary ClintonÃs private email server. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Getty

Last July, Mr Comey was criticised by Republicans for declining to recommend charges related to Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Just days before November’s presidential election, he wrote a letter reigniting the controversy. Now, the department will review both incidents to determine if the actions were legitimate.

"Allegations that decisions regarding the timing of the FBI's release of certain Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents on October 30 and November 1, 2016, and the use of a Twitter account to publicize same, were influenced by improper considerations," Mr Horowitz said in a statement.

The department will also determine if the FBI deputy director should have been removed the certain aspects of the probe, that the assistant attorney general improperly disclosed nonpublic information to the Clinton campaign, and allegations that FBI employees improperly disclosed nonpublic information.