Melania Trump is “an object” to her husband, according to a body language expert who analysed the behaviour of the First Family on inauguration day.

Followed by TV cameras, the US President and his wife were scrutinised constantly on the day Donald Trump was sworn in.

Many observers remarked on the apparently cold nature of the relationship between the couple, particularly in comparison to the Obamas.

"Melania is an object to [Mr Trump]," said Susan Constantine, a body language expert who has trained US government departments and top lawyers.

"I don't see any warmth or true love and compassion in that relationship whatsoever," she told Mic.

Despite the close dancing of the President and his wife and the inauguration ball, another body language expert, Patti Wood, told the publication the way in which they danced was indicative of an unbalanced relationship.

The President was “pulling her in sexually,” making contact with the pelvis area, Ms Wood said, while Ms Trump was actually pulling away slightly from him as they danced – indicating she didn’t want to “merge with him as a partner”.

Another example which received more attention occurred near the beginning of inauguration day.

“It's interesting that Trump got out of the car and came up the stairs and shook hands instead of helping his wife out of the car, waiting for her, or even looking back for her,” Ms Wood told the Mail Online.

This view was echoed fully by Ms Constantine, who said: “If you didn't know that they were married, you wouldn't know that they are married.”

Later, at the swearing in ceremony, television cameras caught Mr Trump apparently giving his wife only the most cursory of greetings as she joined him shortly before what was likely the biggest moment of his life.

An immediate comparison could be drawn to the Obamas, with Barack warmly greeting Michelle as she joined him on stage.

Throughout his campaign, Mr Trump’s conduct with women was widely regarded as sexist and has been recorded using numerous misogynistic expressions.

And in addition to making lewd comments about sexual harassment, a number of women also alleged he had harassed them in the past.

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







14 show all Trump Inauguration protests around the World

























1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

On Monday, he reintroduced the Mexico City Policy, which blocks US funding supporting family planning and reproductive rights – a move decried as an "assault on women's health" by campaigners.

Many commentators are concerned that if Mr Trump has little regard for his wife, there will be little to impede him in implementing policies harmful to women.