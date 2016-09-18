What we know about the New York explosion

New York has been rocked after an explosion injured up to 29 people in the Chelsea area of Manhattan.

Where did it take place?

The first explosion, which took place shortly around 8.30pm was reported to have originated from a device placed in a dumpster outside an Associated Blind Housing of West 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

West 23rd, which stretches through the center of the fashionable Chelsea district in Manhattan is one of New York’s busiest and most popular areas and home to the world-famous “Hotel Chelsea”, once popular with artists and musicians including Andy Warhol and is also an area home to the city’s LGBT community.

After the first explosion, a secondary device, reportedly to consist of a pressure cooker attached to a mobile phone was found four blocks away in West 27th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

Officials have since removed the pressure cooker from the area.

The area, which is only a short distance from Madison Square Garden and The Empire State building is one of the most popular areas of New York, famed for its range of museums, art galleries and restaurants, but also its theaters and bars.

What did eyewitnesses say?

Jakir Aussin, who works at a Dunkin Donuts at 23rd and Sixth Avenue told the New York Post: "It was a quiet night, and then I heard this deafening boom.

My first thought was, ‘Oh god, a bomb,’ so I got down on the floor.”

He went on to add that: “I looked outside and it’s all broken glass, car alarms going off — I still don’t know what happened”.

What did the police say?

Whilst the device was being removed, the NYPD tweet residents on West 27th to ‘stay away from windows facing 27th Street’ until the suspect package was removed.

These and other restrictions on residents in the area have since been removed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio ruled out any terror connections, but called the blast an "intentional act."

And what about Donald Trump?

The Republican presidential candidate provoked criticism by moving ahead of officials and declaring a "bomb went off".

He made the announcement minutes after stepping off his plane during a rally at an airport hangar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.