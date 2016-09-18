Here are the latest updates:

Huge explosion rips through Chelsea area of Manhattan

At least 29 people reported injured

Officials say blast was an 'intentional act', but rule out terrorism

Second device found, described as a 'pressure-cooker' device

Donald Trump announces 'bomb went off' before official confirmation

An explosion in New York City left 29 people injured and police were investigating a second device at a nearby site.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the blast an "intentional act," but said there was no terrorist connection.

"Tonight, New York City experienced a very bad incident," he said at a news conference near the scene in Chelsea. "We have no credible and specific threat at this moment. "

He said the blast was "an intentional act" but tried to calm any fears among nervous New Yorkers, saying there was no evidence of a link to terrorism, and no connection with a pipe bomb explosion earlier on Saturday at a New Jersey charity run.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the second device that officers were investigating four blocks from the scene appeared to be a pressure cooker attached to wiring and a mobile phone.

The source said the device was found inside a plastic bag on West 27th Street.

The official said the explosion appears to have come from a construction toolbox in front of a building. New York officials said the incident was not due to a gas leak, as some initial reports had suggested