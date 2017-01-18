Obama signs $500m check to Green Climate Fund that Trump threatened to cut

Three days before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama signed a $500 million check Tuesday to the Green Climate Fund, an international organized designed to help poor countries adopt clean energy technologies.

Today’s check brings a total of $1 billion in contributions from the US to help developing nations cope with the threat of climate change, the State Department said in a statement. The grant is a part of the $3 billion pledge made by President Obama back in 2014, which helped bring together pieces of last year’s Paris Climate Change act.

“The Green Climate Fund is a critical tool that helps catalyze billions of dollars in public and private investment in countries dealing not only with the challenges of climate change, but the immense economic opportunities that are embedded in the transition to a lower carbon economy,” Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing Tuesday. “The United States is pleased to have played a leading role in the establishment of the GCF.”

However, President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on the promise to cancel future payments to the organization’s fund and redirect them toward projects within the country. He’ll also have Congressional Republicans on his side, who’ve condemned this type of spending in the past.

Obama visits America's largest photovoltaic plant in Nevada







12 show all Obama visits America's largest photovoltaic plant in Nevada





















1/12 US President Barack Obama speaks on his energy policies following a tour of the Copper Mountain Solar Project, the largest photovoltaic plant operating in the country, March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

2/12 BOULDER CITY, NV - MARCH 21: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) tours Sempra U.S. Gas & Powerâs Copper Mountain Solar complex on March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada The president went on to speak about energy policy in Boulder City as part of a multi-state tour. The Copper Mountain solar facility is the largest operating photovoltaic plant operating in the country. (Photo by Jessica Ebelhar-Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

3/12 US President Barack Obama walks up the steps of Air Force One on March 21, 2012 at Andrew Air Force Base, Maryland. Obama is traveling to Boulder City, Nevada. Photo by Olivier Douliery/ABACAUSA.com Getty Images

4/12 US President Barack Obama speaks on his energy policies following a tour of the Copper Mountain Solar Project, the largest photovoltaic plant operating in the country, March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

5/12 BOULDER CITY, NV - MARCH 21: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Sempra U.S. Gas & Power's Copper Mountain Solar 1 facility, the largest photovoltaic solar plant in the United States on March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada. Obama is on a four-state tour promoting his energy policies. The Copper Mountain solar facility is the largest operating photovoltaic plant operating in the country. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

6/12 BOULDER CITY, NV - MARCH 21: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (R) laughs with Jeffrey Martin, CEO, Sempra U.S. Gas & Power (L), while touring Sempra U.S. Gas & Power?s Copper Mountain Solar complex on March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada. The president went on to speak about energy policy in Boulder City as part of a multi-state tour. The Copper Mountain solar facility is the largest operating photovoltaic plant operating in the country. (Photo by Jessica Ebelhar-Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

7/12 US President Barack Obama (C) tours the Copper Mountain Solar Project, the largest photovoltaic plant operating in the country, March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

8/12 BOULDER CITY, NV - MARCH 21: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (L) , tours Sempra U.S. Gas & Powerâs Copper Mountain Solar complex with Kevin Gillespie, Operations, Sempra U.S. Gas & Power on March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada. The president went on to speak about energy policy in Boulder City as part of a multi-state tour. The Copper Mountain solar facility is the largest operating photovoltaic plant operating in the country. (Photo by Jessica Ebelhar-Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

9/12 US President Barack Obama speaks on his energy policies following a tour of the Copper Mountain Solar Project, the largest photovoltaic plant operating in the country, March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

10/12 BOULDER CITY, NV - MARCH 21: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd R), tours Sempra U.S. Gas & Powerâs Copper Mountain Solar complex with, John Sowers, Operations, Sempra U.S. Gas & Power (L), Jeffrey Martin, CEO, Sempra U.S. Gas & Power (2nd L), and Kevin Gillespie, Operations, Sempra U.S. Gas & Power on March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada The president went on to speak about energy policy in Boulder City as part of a multi-state tour. The Copper Mountain solar facility is the largest operating photovoltaic plant operating in the country. (Photo by Jessica Ebelhar-Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

11/12 LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 21: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama departs Air Force One at McCarran International Airport on March 21, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The president went on to speak about energy policy in Boulder City as part of a multi-state tour. The Copper Mountain solar facility is the largest operating photovoltaic plant operating in the country. (Jerry Henkel-Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

12/12 U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Sempra U.S. Gas & Power's Copper Mountain Solar 1 facility, the largest photovoltaic solar plant in the United States on March 21, 2012 in Boulder City, Nevada. Obama is on a four-state tour promoting his energy policies. Getty Images



Meanwhile, supporters of environmental fund applauded the State Department's donation. “This contribution shows that even as we face an incoming Administration that engages in dangerous climate denial, those of us in the United States who believe in taking action to save our planet, our economy, and our future will continue doing everything in our power to move forward,” Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“I am glad that other countries are continuing to take this challenge seriously and that we can continue to work together to fight climate change.”