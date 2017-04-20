Russian bombers have neared the coast of Alaska for a second consecutive night as relations continue to worsen between the Kremlin and Donald Trump’s administration.

Two Tu-95 Bear aircraft were monitored as they entered the US’ Air Defence Identification Zone on Tuesday.

Unlike the previous night, fighter jets were not scrambled to intercept them but an E-3 Sentry early warning plane was sent to watch their movements.

The operation was mounted by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), which monitors approaches to the US’ area of interest, just outside its sovereign airspace.

US Air Force First Lt Lauren Hill, a spokesperson for Norad, told The Independent the latest flight was “not out of the ordinary”.

“That no intercept took place and the flight was not dissimilar from out of area flights that Norad has previously seen,” she added, saying that no further details could be given for operational security reasons.

In pictures: Russian air strikes in Syria







19 show all In pictures: Russian air strikes in Syria



































1/19 Syrian boys cry following Russian air strikes on the rebel-held Fardous neighbourhood of the northern embattled Syrian city of Aleppo Getty

2/19 Russian defense ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia. Konashenkov strongly warned the United States against striking Syrian government forces and issued a thinly-veiled threat to use Russian air defense assets to protect them AP

3/19 Syrians wait to receive treatment at a hospital following Russian air strikes on the rebel-held Fardous neighbourhood of the northern embattled Syrian city of Alepp Getty

4/19 Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov speaks at a briefing in the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia. Antonov said the Russian air strikes in Syria have killed about 35,000 militants, including about 2,700 residents of Russia AP

5/19 Jameel Mustafa Habboush, receives oxygen from civil defence volunteers, known as the white helmets, as they rescue him from under the rubble of a building following Russian air strikes on the rebel-held Fardous neighbourhood of the northern embattled Syrian city of Aleppo Getty

6/19 Civil defence members rest amidst rubble in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria Reuters

7/19 A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria Reuters

8/19 Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria Reuters

9/19 Civilians and civil defence members carry an injured woman on a stretcher at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria Reuters

10/19 Volunteers from Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, help civilians after Russia carried out its first airstrikes in Syria

11/19 The aftermath of Russian airstrike in Talbiseh, Syria

12/19 Smoke billows from buildings in Talbiseh, in Homs province, western Syria, after airstrikes by Russian warplanes AP

13/19 Russian Air Forces carry out an air strike in the ISIS controlled Al-Raqqah Governorate. Russia's KAB-500s bombs completely destroy the Liwa al-Haqq command unit

14/19 Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy firing Kalibr cruise missiles against remote Isis targets in Syria Â© TASS/ITAR-TASS Photo/Corbis

15/19 Russia claimed it hit eight Isis targets, including a "terrorist HQ and co-ordination centre" that was completely destroyed

16/19 A video grab taken from the footage made available on the Russian Defence Ministry's official website, purporting to show an airstrike in Syria

17/19 A release from the Russian defence ministry purportedly showing targets in Syria being hit

18/19 Russia launched air strikes in war-torn Syria, its first military engagement outside the former Soviet Union since the occupation of Afghanistan in 1979. Russian warplanes carried out strikes in three Syrian provinces along with regime aircraft as Putin seeks to steal US President Barack Obama's thunder by pushing a rival plan to defeat Isis militants in Syria

19/19 Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy firing Kalibr cruise missiles against remote Isis targets in Syria, a thousand kilometres away. The targets include ammunition factories, ammunition and fuel depots, command centres, and training camps Â© TASS/ITAR-TASS Photo/Corbis

It came after two F-22 Raptor stealth jets and an E-3 plane were launched to intercept two Russian bombers around 100 miles off Alaska on Monday.

The American planes flew alongside the long-range Tu-95s for several minutes before they turned back towards their base in eastern Russia.

It was the first such confrontation since Mr Trump took office, following almost two years of relative quiet in the airspace surrounding the US.

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the House of Representatives, told CNN Vladimir Putin’s forces were “trying to show their teeth” by flying so close to the American coast.

“This was a show of force by the Russians to show us that they are still here…an attempt to come up as close as they could to our international borders to see what our reaction would be,” he added.

Russian military aircraft have been intercepted around 60 times since 2007, an official said, with the most recent previous incident coming in 2015.

British troops arrive in Estonia for Nato mission to deter Russian aggression

That saw a pair of Russian bombers fly just 40 miles off the coast of California and around Alaska on 4 July, when a pilot relayed the message: ”Good morning, American pilots. We are here to greet you on your Fourth of July Independence Day.“

A Russian intelligence ship, the Viktor Leonov, has recently been spotted off the US coast and two months ago, Russian aircraft had several encounters with the USS Porter as it sailed in the Black Sea.

US-Russian relations have soured in the wake of Mr Trump’s vow to improve ties with Moscow, following mounting tensions over Syria, Ukraine and North Korea.

Mr Trump said relations “may be at an all-time low” last week, amid continued investigations into alleged Russian support for his campaign, adding: “Right now we’re not getting along with Russia at all.”

Rising tensions between Russia and Europe over Ukraine and Syria have coincided with an increase in incidents involving Russian aircraft nearing European airspace, including in the UK.

RAF jets have been scrambled on numerous occasions, including in February as Russian Blackjack bombers spent more than five hours circling the British Isles.

Mr Putin has been accused of Cold War-style “brinkmanship” over a series of similar incidents, but the Kremlin has attacked Nato for “warmongering” with new deployments and military drills in eastern Europe.

