Sasha Obama has appeared in public for the first time since she missed her father’s farewell speech as President.

The 15-year-old joined her family at Vice-President Joe Biden’s Medal of Freedom ceremony on Thursday.

Speculation about her whereabouts began when she failed to appear alongside her mother Michelle and older sister, Malia at her father's last presidential address in Chicago.

As the US leader dedicated a portion of his speech to his family, the hashtag #wheressahsa started to trend on social media.

A White House official said she had stayed in Washington DC because of she had an exam at the prestigious Sidwell Friends School.

Obama eldest daughter Malia was free to go to at least one of her father’s final events this week.

The 18-year-old who is currently on a gap year before attending Harvard University, also attended the Mr Biden's ceremony.

Mr Biden told the audience he had “no idea” he was to be given the medal – the highest civilian award in the US.

He attended Thursday’s ceremony with his wife, Jill, thinking he was going to a drinks reception.

After listening to Obama praise him as “a lion of American history” and “the best Vice President America has ever had”, Mr Biden gave an emotional speech revealing the President had given him great support when his late son, Beau, was battling brain cancer.

Former Delaware senator Mr Biden said: “I thought we were coming over Michelle, for you and Jill, and for Barack and I to toast one another and say what an incredible journey it's been.”

Thanking the Obamas for their friendship, he told the President: “I don't deserve this”.

Addressing the First Family, Vice President Biden praised Michelle Obama as “the finest First Lady that has ever served in this office”.

To the Obama daughters, Mr Biden said: 'You are just incredible, you really are. That is not hyperbole”.