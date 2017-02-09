Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as attorney general

The Senate has confirmed Jeff Sessions as attorney general after a heated debate over his civil rights record.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted 52-47 on Wednesday with no Republicans voting against the Alabama senator, who is considered one of President Trump’s most controversial cabinet picks.
He will now serve as America’s top law enforcement officer despite scathing criticism from the Democratic party. Mr Sessions was named the attorney general of Alabama in 1995 for two years until he entered the Senate.
In November, Mr Trump called him a “world-class legal mind” and said that he is “greatly admired by legal scholars and virtually everyone who knows him.”
Last week, a divided Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve Mr Sessions as attorney general, the day after Democrats succeeded in postponing the vote.
Critics have said that support for Mr Sessions is support for Mr Trump’s refugee policy, and have raised questions about whether he will be an independent attorney general.
The American Civil Liberties Union immediately responded to the confirmation promising to sue the new attorney general if he violates the constitution.
Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, expressed her excitement over the Senate vote.
“I am thrilled that the Senate has voted to confirm such a qualified public servant as Jeff Sessions to be our nation’s chief law enforcement officer,” she said in a statement.
“That Democrats would try to skew Sessions’ strong civil rights record and consistent adherence to rule of law in a partisan effort to block their colleague’s nomination shows their only commitment is to blindly obstructing this administration.”
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.
