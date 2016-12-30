Teacher resigns after posting racist Facebook comments about Barack and Michelle Obama

Trent Bennett, a science teacher at Malvern High School in Arkansas, resigned from his position on Thursday after posting racist comments against Barack and Michelle Obama on Facebook.

While commenting on KTHV-TV’s Facebook page last week, Bennett called the first lady “Michelle Obummer” and “America’s First Chimp.” He also admitted that he was happy to see "that nasty chimp and her spider monkey hubby gone for good."In subsequent posts, he repeated the false assertions that President Obama was born in Kenya—he was born in Hawaii.

The teacher also complained about the protests over the police shootings of African-Americans by calling protesters "monkeys."

MORE: The Malvern School District confirms they are investigating teacher, Trent Bennett's Facebook posts. pic.twitter.com/PNeoLWIQLA — Sarafina Brooks (@KATVSarafina) December 27, 2016

KTHV-TV reports that in his resignation letter, Bennett said his posts both"disrespectful and offensive" and in a separate statement to the news station he promised to delete his social media accounts.

Over the weekend, the Malvern School District became aware of the postings and called the comments “inappropriate, insensitive, and used racially charged rhetoric.”

“In no way are these posts reflective of the District,” officials wrote in a statement. “The District is currently investigating the matter and due to privacy laws and regulations are not able to comment specifically on any details related to the investigation. The District takes this kind of activity very seriously and the appropriate measures will be taken once the investigation is complete.”

The district called an emergency board meeting on Thursday where members voted 6-0 to accept the disgraced teacher’s resignation. In the 2011-2012 school year, more than 630 students were enrolled at Malvern High, which is located 40 miles southwest of Little Rock.