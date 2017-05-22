Donald Trump has been accused of "de-emphasising" the importance of human rights during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a speech the US President told his hosts "we are not here to lecture" and that "we must seek partners, not perfection" in the campaign to defeat Islamist terrorism.

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff said the tactic could represent "a terrible abdication of our global leadership when it comes to advocating for people who are the subject of persecution".

He told CNN's State of the Union programme: "I think this is a broader element of the administration’s policy that they’re going to de-emphasise issues of human rights.

"That what countries do within their own boundaries, we’re essentially going to look the other way, that’s not a high priority of ours any more. The promotion of democracy, the promotion of human rights is going to take a back seat."

Republican senator John McCain said: "We have to stand up for what we believe in."

Urging Muslim countries to work more closely together to combat terror, Mr Trump said on Sunday: "We are not here to lecture, we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship.

"Instead, we are here to offer partnership, based on shared interests and values, to pursue a better future for us all."

He added: "Our friends will never question our support, and our enemies will never doubt our determination. Our partnerships will advance security through stability, not through radical disruption.

"We will make decisions based on real-world outcomes, not inflexible ideology. We will be guided by the lessons of experience, not the confines of rigid thinking. And, wherever possible, we will seek gradual reforms, not sudden intervention.

"We must seek partners, not perfection, and to make allies of all who share our goals."

World news in pictures







51 show all World news in pictures



































































































1/51 19 May 2017 French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a visit to the troops of France's Barkhane counter-terrorism operation in Africa's Sahel region in Gao, northern Mali EPA

2/51 19 May 2017 French President Emmanuel Macron, visits soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, AP

3/51 18 May 2017 Israeli soldiers fire tear gas during clashes with Palestinian protesters after a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus EPA

4/51 18 May 2017 Palestinians attack a passing vehicle belonging to an Israeli settler near the Hawara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus Reuters

5/51 17 May 2017 The parliament building is seen through flare smoke during a demonstration of uniformed officers marking a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens, Greece Reuters

6/51 17 May 2017 Iranian President and candidate in the upcoming presidential elections Hassan Rouhani speaks during a campaign rally in the northwestern city of Ardabil Getty Images

7/51 16 May 2017 The skyline of Dubai is pictured from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world standing at 828 metres Getty Images

8/51 16 May 2017 A makeshift altar with a cup of coffee, water glass and newspaper headlining the story of slain Mexican journalist Javier Valdez is pictured in a cafe previously frequented by Valdez in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico Getty Images

9/51 16 May 2017 France's newly appointed Prime Minister Edouard Philippe walks out his home in Paris, before going to the Hotel Matignon Getty Images

10/51 15 May 2017 An investigator works near wreckage at the site where a Learjet 35 crashed in Carlstadt, New Jersey Reuters

11/51 15 May 2017 Ahmad Khan Rahimi, an Afghan-born US citizen accused of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, appears with Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori in Union County Superior Court for a hearing in Elizabeth, New Jersey Reuters

12/51 15 May 2017 Ahmad Khan Rahimi, an Afghan-born US citizen accused of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, appears in Union County Superior Court for a hearing in Elizabeth, New Jersey Reuters

13/51 15 May 2017 National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White Hous AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

14/51 15 May 2017 A television plays a news report on US President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House in Washington Reuters

15/51 15 May 2017 German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures to French President Emmanuel Macron after addressing a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin Getty

16/51 11 May 2017 The Borobudur temple seen illuminated during celebrations for Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia Getty Images

17/51 11 May 2017 Buddhist followers walk around the Borobudur temple during Pradaksina procession as a part of celebrations for Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia Getty Images

18/51 10 May 2017 Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela Reuters

19/51 10 May 2017 Protesters denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government Getty Images

20/51 10 May 2017 Protesters outside a federal building in Los Angeles, California denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump Getty Images

21/51 10 May 2017 Isabel Cardenas holds a sign in Los Angeles, California as protestors denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government Getty Images

22/51 10 May 2017 Protesters on an overpass above the 101 freeway denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government in Los Angeles, California Getty Images

23/51 10 May 2017 Protesters on an overpass above the 101 freeway denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government in Los Angeles, California Getty Images

24/51 10 May 2017 Volunteers carry water for the displaced as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq Reuters

25/51 10 May 2017 Alibaba employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province Reuters

26/51 10 May 2017 Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang and employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province Reuters

27/51 10 May 2017 Indian villagers and forestry workers gather around the carcass of an elephant as it lies near railway tracks after being struck by a passenger train at Kiranchandra Tea Garden, some 30kms, from Siliguri Getty Images

28/51 9 May 2017 A woman and a girl run away as riot security forces and demonstrators clash during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tariba, Venezuela Reuters

29/51 9 May 2017 Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tariba, Venezuela Reuters

30/51 9 May 2017 Protestors linked to streets movements install an inflatable figure resembling former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dressed as a prisoner in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil EPA

31/51 9 May 2017 Messages are seen on plastic containers filled with faeces, called 'Poopootovs', which is a play on Molotov cocktails, before they are thrown at security forces during protests, in addition to the usual rocks and petrol bombs, in Caracas, Venezuela. The messages read, 'Freedom', 'Free Venezuela', 'For the future', 'For Venezuela', 'This is you', 'For the political prisoners', 'Murderers', 'GNB you are this' and 'For our children' Reuters

32/51 9 May 2017 Alan Ruschel and Helio Neto, Chapocoense survivors of the air crash in Colombia last November, visit the spot of the accident near La Union, Colombia Getty Images

33/51 9 May 2017 Allan Ruschel, a Brazilian player who survived the air crash in which most of the Chapocoense football team died in Colombia last November, hugs the firewoman who helped him on the night of the accident, at la Union, Antioquia Getty Images

34/51 9 May 2017 Alan Ruschel, Chapocoense survivor of the air crash in Colombia last November, in La Union, Colombia, for their final match against Colombian team Atletico Nacional for the Recopa Sudamericana Getty Images

35/51 9 May 2017 Family and friends mourn the death of their loved ones during the massive wake in San Isidro Chilchotla, Puebla state, Mexico Getty Images

36/51 9 May 2017 US former President Barack Obama is silhouetted as he leaves the stage at the end of his speech during the third edition of 'Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit' focussing on new technologies for feeding the globe, from agriculture to distribution in Milan Getty Images

37/51 9 May 2017 A protestor holds stones to throw at police forces during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

38/51 9 May 2017 Police forces shoot at protestors during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

39/51 9 May 2017 Protestors stand by burning barricades during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

40/51 9 May 2017 Russian servicemen march at Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow Getty Images

41/51 9 May 2017 Russian servicewomen march at Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow Getty Images

42/51 8 May 2017 A demonstrator performs on a violin during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela EPA

43/51 8 May 2017 A Venezuelan opposition demonstrator waves a flag at the riot police in a clash during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caraca Getty Images

44/51 8 May 2017 Demonstrators help another protestor during clashes with members of the National Bolivarian Guard (GNB) in Caracas, Venezuela EPA

45/51 8 May 2017 Canada geese (Branta canadensis) swin floodwaters near a house in St-Eustache, Quebec, Canada EPA

46/51 8 May 2017 Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) bring sand bags to protect the library and the city hall by floodwaters in Oka, Quebec, Canada EPA

47/51 8 May 2017 Outgoing French President Francois Hollande touches the arm of French president-elect Emmanuel Macron, during a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris AP

48/51 8 May 2017 Ceremonial troops prepare for a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris, France. French president-elect Emmanuel Macron, will appear Monday alongside current President Francois Hollande in commemoration of the end of World War II AP

49/51 8 May 2017 Reza Parastesh, a doppelganger of Barcelona and Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi, poses for a picture with fans in a street in Tehran, Iran AFP/Getty Images

50/51 7 May 2017 Former US President Barack Obama speaks after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts Reuters

51/51 7 May 2017 Former President Barack Obama, right, is presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award by former US Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, in Boston AP

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Fox News Sunday Mr Trump's primary focus had been the fight against terrorism.

He added: "The way you address those human rights issues and women's rights issues is to improve the conditions in the region.

"There are efforts under way to, I think, improve the rights of women, the participation of women in society throughout the region."

Ivanka Trump called Saudi Arabia's progress on women's rights "encouraging" during the visit, though conceded there was "still a lot of work to be done".

The deeply conservative kingdom is one of the most gender-segregated countries in the world, where women live under the supervision of a male guardian, cannot drive, and must wear head-to-toe black garments in public.

However, earlier this month King Salman announced a plan to give women more control over their lives through study, work and hospital treatment.

He issued an order allowing women to benefit from government services such as education and healthcare without getting the consent of a guardian.

There was outrage in April when Saudi Arabia was elected to the UN's women's commission, whose role is to shape "global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women".

The UK Foreign Office refused to deny Britain had voted for its ascension to the body, but Belgium's prime minister said he "regretted" his ambassador's vote in favour.