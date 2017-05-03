Donald Trump and the Republicans’ latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare was already looking like it was heading for the trash can.

But a powerful, primetime story delivered by comedian Jimmy Kimmel about the struggle of his newborn son, who was delivered ten days ago with a heart defect, may have finished it off.

“When I saw Jimmy Kimmel’s very emotional appearance and narrative, and his plea that we should make sure people with pre-existing conditions are not excluded, I said this could the crushing blow to the effort that is going on to overturn this,” said David Axelrod, former chief strategist to Barack Obama.

Someone is angling to be Billy's godfather. https://t.co/6DonfAvWwH — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 2, 2017

“If I were a wavering member of the House and saw that, I might think I am not walking the plank on that.”

Republicans are currently scrambling for votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, before an 11-day recess that starts on Thursday. After announcements from two key Republicans who said they could not support the bill – Billy Long and Fred Upton – the Washington Post said its analysis found 21 House Republicans were either opposed to, or leaning against the bill, and 22 more were either undecided or unclear ion their positions.

It said that if no Democrats supported the bill, the Republicans could not afford to lose more than 22 votes if it was to pass in the House. Failure to pass the bill would be another major embarrassment to Mr Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Jimmy Kimmel destroys Donald Trump’s apparent Kim Jong-Un confusion

Speaking during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, the comedian talked for 13 minutes about his newborn son.

“I have a story to tell. You know I try not to get emotional but it was a scary story,” he said.

He added: “If your parents didn’t have medical insurance, you might not live long enough to even get denied for having a pre-existing condition.

“If your baby is going to die and doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. I think that’s something – whether you’re a Republican or Democrat or something else – we all agree on that.”

Axios reported that Kimmel’s speech was seen by millions of people. It said that on Facebook, the clip received over 14 million views and 230,000 reactions in less than 24 hours. It said his posts did not usually receive more than 1 million views.

On Instagram, the video post received 122,968 views and 20,022 likes, while on Twitter, the video received over 26,000 retweets and 79,000 likes. The website said his tweets did not normally earn more than a couple of hundred retweets.

World news in pictures







40 show all World news in pictures













































































1/40 2 May 2017 Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash as seen from Beganding village in Karo Getty Images

2/40 2 May 2017 A member of the Syrian civil defence, known as The White Helmets, teaches schoolchildren how to protect themselves in case of an air strike during a war safety awareness campaign conducted by the group in the rebel-held area of Harasta, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus Getty Images

3/40 2 May 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia Reuters

4/40 2 May 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia Reuters

5/40 2 May 2017 Israeli children look through binoculars during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel Reuters

6/40 2 May 2017 An Israeli girl plays with a rifle during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel Reuters

7/40 1 May 2017 Police block the street as smoke pours into the air following a series of loud blasts were heard in Toronto The Canadian Press via AP

8/40 1 May 2017 A Bolivarian National Guard water cannon puts out a gasoline bomb that fell on an armored vehicle during an opposition May Day march in Caracas, Venezuela AP

9/40 1 May 2017 An opposition activist clashes with the police during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held on May Day, in Caracas Getty Images

10/40 1 May 2017 Venezuelan opposition activists protect themselves and prepare to confront a water cannon, during clashes with police within a march against President Nicolas Maduro, held on May Day in Caracas Getty Images

11/40 1 May 2017 Venezuelan opposition activists clash with riot police as they demonstrate against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas Getty Images

12/40 30 April 2017 A grid girl poses for a photographer ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi Getty Images

13/40 30 April 2017 Bystanders look at the wreckage of a bus after it rammed four cars and a motorcycle and came to rest at the bottom of a slope in Cianjur. At least 11 people were killed, when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure Getty Images

14/40 30 April 2017 At least 11 people were killed, when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure Getty Images

15/40 29 April 2017 Photo provided by US Customs and Border Protection shows a hearse, the casket and the bricks of marijuana it was carrying after agents stopped the vehicle at an immigration checkpoint on State Route 80 near Tombstone, Ariz AP

16/40 29 April 2017 European Heads of State meet during a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium Reuters

17/40 29 April 2017 Afghan warlord and ex-prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar gestures as he speaks at a rally in Laghman province Getty Images

18/40 29 April 2017 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium Reuters

19/40 29 April 2017 Participants dance during the costumed vintage bicycle cruising of the Tweed Run Budapest companionship, in downtown Budapest, Hungary EPA

20/40 29 April 2017 Participants ride bicycles during the costumed vintage bicycle cruising of the Tweed Run Budapest companionship, in downtown Budapest, Hungary EPA

21/40 29 April 2017 Microsoft founder Bill Gates returns a volley, during an exhibition tennis match in Seattle AP

22/40 29 April 2017 US military vehicles travel in the northeastern city of Qamishli, Syria Reuters

23/40 29 April 2017 People gesture at a US military vehicle travelling in Amuda province, northern Syria Reuters

24/40 29 April 2017 Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits a stable as he campaigns near Poitiers, France Reuters

25/40 28 April 2017 Rescue workers attend to a wounded man on a stretcher in an alley in Manila, after a homemade pipe bomb exploded Getty Images

26/40 28 April 2017 A wounded honey bear which was entangled by a wild-boar trap arrives at a hospital in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, before its amputation surgery Getty Images

27/40 28 April 2017 Festival goers attend day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California Getty Images

28/40 28 April 2017 Festival goers attend day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Californi Getty Images

29/40 28 April 2017 A masked demonstrator gestures after protesters set a bus on fire during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil AP

30/40 28 April 2017 Militarised police personnel in riot gear, fire tear gas at protestors blocking the road near the long-distance bus terminal during the nationwide strike called by unions opposing austerity reforms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

31/40 28 April 2017 A man covers his faces as buses burn after being set on fire by protestors during a nationwide general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

32/40 28 April 2017 The military police shoot against protesters during the nationwide strike called by unions opposing austerity reforms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

33/40 28 April 2017 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands hosted 150 guests at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam as part of the ongoing celebrations for His Majesty’s 50th birthday Getty Images

34/40 28 April 2017 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands pose for a group picture with their guests after the dinner for 150 Dutch people to celebrate the king's 50th birthday in the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands Getty Images

35/40 27 April 2017 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada, at the White House Reuters

36/40 27 April 2017 Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah Getty Images

37/40 27 April 2017 Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem Reuters

38/40 27 April 2017 French presidential election candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron kicks a ball during a campaign visit to Sarcelles, north of Paris Getty Images

39/40 27 April 2017 People dance on a boat during King's Day celebrations in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands is marking the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander with orange-clad citizens holding parties and street sales throughout the country AP

40/40 27 April 2017 Activists from Amnesty dressed as the Statue of liberty take part in a demonstration to mark the first 100 days in office of US President Donald Trump outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

Making sure the message was even more widely distributed, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton tweeted their support, along with various celebrities. Kimmel's wife subsequently posted on Twitter a photograph of the baby boy after he had undergone heart surgery.

Ethan Rome, co-director at the advocacy group Health Care for America Now, said he believed that Mr Kimmel’s speech was the sort of thing that could encourage members of the public to pick up the phone and call their congressman.

“The clip was everywhere, on digital and TV. I have no doubt that it put people into action,” he told The Independent. “He gave voice to an issue that the vast majority of Americans are concerned with. That is one of the thing that is so bad about the bill.

Mr Rome said: “I would expect that people made calls as a result.”