The US authorities have started to close two “luxurious retreats” used by Russian diplomats to swim, and party, a day after Barack Obama announced sanctions in in retaliation for Moscow’s alleged interference in the presidential election.

On Thursday, Mr Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats the US claimed were involved in espionage roles. The US also initiated sanctions against four senior Russian spies and said it was shutting two compounds - one in New York state and one in Maryland - that had been used by the diplomats for decades.

The Associated Press said that shortly before noon on Friday, caravans of diplomatic vehicles departed both of the Russian compounds under the watch of US State Department agents.

It said the 45-acre Maryland location included a brick mansion set on the Corsica River in the Eastern Shore region. Reports indicate it was bought by the Soviet Union in 1972 and served as a getaway for its diplomats in nearby Washington.

Meanwhile, in New York, Russian diplomatic staff were similarly evicted from a mansion on Long Island’s Gold Coast. The estate, once called Elmcroft, is in the town of Oyster Bay and was purchased by the Soviets in 1952.

Russian UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters at the UN headquarters that the Obama administration was destroying holiday fun for the children of Russian diplomats.

“I think it's quite scandalous that they chose to throw out our kids,” he said. “They know full well that those two facilities they mentioned, they are vacation facilities for our kids and this is Christmas, and this is vacation time for our schools. This is the time when the kids go to those facilities. So to close our access to them just while those holidays were starting, to me was rather silly.”

In Maryland, local residents said they had lived quietly alongside the compound.

“We coexist with these people peacefully,” Alison Davis told the AP.

“It’s basically their summer cottage, but we see the diplomat tags driving here all the time, very friendly. We see them biking, say hello.”

On Long Island, locals said the Russians had been lively neighbours, known for throwing a large, annual Labour Day party. Each May, to celebrate Russia’s Victory Day, marking the defeat of the Nazis in World War Two, the compound hosts a soccer tournament. The US has claimed the facilities were also used for espionage activities.

George Sigler, a Centreville councilman, told Reuters he had visited the compound several times for a semi-regular regatta held jointly by the Russians and a sailing club in nearby Annapolis.

“We were all talking the same language, they were all my age,” said Mr Sigler, a former Marine. “All of us drank way too much vodka.”

Following Mr Obama’s announcement, Russian leader Vladimir Putin surprised diplomatic observers by not ordering a tit-for-tat expulsion of US envoys from Russia.

Instead, in a clear piece of political theatre, he said Russia would not stop to “kitchen” level diplomacy. He even made a point of inviting the children of US diplomats to a New Year’s part at the Kremlin.