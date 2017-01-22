Chinese communities around the globe are preparing to launch their new year celebrations, the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar.

Starting from 28 January, the colourful celebrations to welcome in the year of the rooster will continue for around two weeks, ending on 2 February.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2017 Chinese New Year:

What is Chinese New Year?

Chinese New Year in London

Chinese Near Year is the longest national holiday in China and New Year's day is the most important date in the Chinese calendar.

Although China has used the Gregorian calendar since 1912, Chinese New Year is based on the ancient Chinese lunar calendar, falling on the second new moon after winter solstice — meaning it changes each year.

It is pronounced “Gong Xi Fa Cai” in Mandarin and “Gong Hey Fat Choy” in Cantonese, although both are written the same way.

Roughly a sixth of the world will observe Chinese New Year, with celebrations in Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia, along with other countries with significant Chinese populations.

London and San Francisco both claim to host the largest celebrations outside of Asia.

How is it celebrated?

In pictures: Chinese New Year 2015 - Year of the Sheep/Goat celebrations







15 show all In pictures: Chinese New Year 2015 - Year of the Sheep/Goat celebrations



























1/15 Chinese New Year 2015 A family uses a selfie stick, in front of a tree decorated with paper lanterns at the Temple Fair, which is part of Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing

2/15 Chinese New Year 2015 Chinese-Thai nationals walk past under Lunar New Year banners on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand

3/15 Chinese New Year 2015 Men perform a lion dance to celebrate Chinese New Year in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

4/15 Chinese New Year 2015 An Indonesian Chinese woman prays during the preparations for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a temple in China town in Jakarta, Indonesia

5/15 Chinese New Year 2015 A child runs past a multi coloured sheep installation displayed in a shopping mall for the Chinese New Year celebrations in Hong Kong

6/15 Chinese New Year 2015 Paper money, called spirit money, is burnt in a bucket by an ethnic-Chinese Thai family in a traditional Chinese New Year ritual, believing that they will be passed onto their ancestors, at the front entrance of their shop-house home in Bangkok, Thailand

7/15 Chinese New Year 2015 Chinese New Year lanterns are pictured at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

8/15 Chinese New Year 2015 Two shop clerks wrap up Shou Tao, or Longevity Peaches, with callophane in a bakery in Taipei, Taiwan. Shou Tao is a steamed bun painted pink or red with red bean paste inside. Chinese give away Shou Tao as gifts or display them on the table at home during the Chinese Near Year holidays

9/15 Chinese New Year 2015 Fireworks explode at the River Hongbao Lunar New Year Celebrations along Marina Bay in Singapore. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram)

10/15 Chinese New Year 2015 Traditional dancers perform at the Temple Fair, part of Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing

11/15 Chinese New Year 2015 A performer takes part in the opening of the Temple Fair, part of Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing

12/15 Chinese New Year 2015 Filipino dancers perform a Dragon Dance on the eve of the Chinese New Year

13/15 Chinese New Year 2015 A woman stands under paper lanterns, celebrating the Chinese New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing

14/15 Chinese New Year 2015 Goat dolls are on display at a gift shop for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a market in Bangkok's Chinatown

15/15 Chinese New Year 2015 People watch fireworks illuminating the sky during the River Hongbao festival in Singapore. Chinese around the world celebrate the Chinese New Year also called Spring Festival which this year falls on 19 February the first day of the Year of the Goat

Many celebrations take place, including parades, dragon dances, reunions and elaborate dinners.

Red clothing is considered essential, as it is said to scare off the mythical monster Nian.

Children are traditionally given red envelopes with money inside which they sleep with under their pillows, which is said to bring them good fortune and happiness.

Cleaning the house on the twentieth day of the second lunar month before the New Year, and subsequent house decorating, are both major rituals in the run up to New Year.

Each day has its own celebration: while on Day 2 it is traditional to visit friends and relatives, on Day 3 people tend to stay at home as it is not seen as auspicious to socialise.

The final day, Day 15, sees the Lantern Festival, where red Chinese lanterns are released into the sky.

What does the year of the rooster mean?

2017 is the year of the tenth Chinese zodiac, the rooster.

The year's of the rooster include 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993 and 2005.

However, this is the year of the fire rooster.

Festival decorations are taking shape as the China prepares to welcome the Lunar Year of the Rooster ( Getty Images)

Those born in 1957 or 2017 are fire roosters, and are considered trustworthy, with a strong sense of timekeeping and responsibility at work.

They are also thought to be talkative, popular in a crowd and loyal.

Their lucky numbers are thought to be five, seven and eight, and their lucky colours gold, brown and yellow.

Fire roosters are recommended to avoid the colour red and their unlucky numbers: one, three and nine.

The rooster will be followed by the dog in 2018 and the pig in 2019.