Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivered a speech without sex jokes and expletives on Monday, telling a gathering of Miss Universe contestants that he was told to be careful with his language.

Mr Duterte told pageant contestants at the Malacanang presidential palace he had never been in a "room full of beautiful women," adding "I hope that this day will never end."

Eighty-six women will vie for the Miss Universe crown on 30 January in Manila.

Rodrigo Duterte says he 'doesn't give a s*** about human rights' as 3,500 killed in war on drugs

The president known for his expletives-laden impromptu speeches said he read prepared remarks for the beauty pageant contestants "because they told me that I must behave in my language, in the adjectives that I would be using to characterise or define your beauty, all of you."

Mr Duterte, 71, has been criticised for a number of his remarks on women, including a comment in November about the length of Vice President Leni Robredo's skirt in a Cabinet meeting and a rape joke about an Australian murder victim during the presidential campaign last year.

His speech departed from routine also by not mentioning his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs. Mr Duterte instead heaped praise on the Miss Universe aspirants and later smiled as they had several pictures taken with him.

"I must say that God is really good," he said. "Aside from the worries of governance, with all the troubles in the world, when we look at you, we forget the universe but only you."

1/9 On killing drug addicts “These sons of whores are destroying our children. I warn you, don’t go into that, even if you’re a policeman, because I will really kill you. If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful”

2/9 Message to China “I will go there on my own with a Jet Ski, bringing along with me a [Phillipino] flag and a pole, and once I disembark, I will plant the flag on the runway and tell the Chinese authorities, ‘Kill me’ ” AP

3/9 Christmas message to law-breakers “If you do not want to stop, and just continue committing crimes, then this would be your last Merry Christmas” AP

4/9 On sex life “I was separated from my wife. I’m not impotent. What am I supposed to do? Let this hang forever? When I take Viagra, it stands up” AFP/Getty Images

5/9 On the drugs trade “None of my children are into illegal drugs. But my order is, even if it is a member of my family, ‘kill him'" AP

6/9 Insulting the Pope “We were affected by the traffic. It took us five hours. I asked why, they said it was closed. I asked who is coming. They answered, the pope. I wanted to call him: ‘Pope, son of a wh**e, go home. Do not visit us again’” AFP/Getty Images

7/9 Joke about rape “I saw her face and I thought, 'What a pity... they raped her, they all lined up. I was mad she was raped but she was so beautiful. I thought, the mayor should have been first” AFP/Getty

8/9 Insulting Barack Obama "Mr Obama should be respectful and refrain from throwing questions at me about the killings, or son of a bitch, I will swear at you in that forum" REUTERS

9/9 On Abu Sayyaf Islamic militants "If I have to face them, you know I can eat humans. I will really open up your body. Just give me vinegar and salt, and I will eat you. If you annoy me to the fullest... I will eat you alive. Raw" EPA

He thanked Miss Universe officials for allowing the Philippines to host the international pageant, which he said has brought enormous pride and joy for countries of winning candidates, including the Philippines, where three winners have come from.

"More than presenting beauty and brains, the Miss Universe competition or any beauty contestant for that matter is an opportunity for you to represent your country, to promote your advocacies, and to advance women empowerment to a greater audience," Mr Duterte said.

Left-wing activists, however, said the pageant couldn't be used to gloss over exploitation of women.

"Despite the pomp and supposed celebration of women power surrounding the 65th Miss Universe pageant, women here and abroad remain in their unglamorous and exploited state," the left-wing representative Emmi De Jesus said of the Gabriela party-list group.

"In the Philippines, 22 women and children are raped every day. Women workers remain concentrated in low-paying, contractual jobs. And mothers face rising budget pressure amid looming price hikes in basic commodities, power and water," she said.

Associated Press