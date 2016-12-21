The Indian government predicts it will vastly exceed its renewable energy target agreed at the Paris Climate Change conference last year.

A draft 10-year energy blueprint published this week predicted the country would be generating 57 per cent of its energy through renewable sources by 2027.

The target set by the conference last year was 40 per cent by 2030.

According to the document, the country is on course to achieve 275 gigawatts of energy from renewable sources by 2027 with a further 100GW generated from “other zero emission sources” like nuclear.

It predicted advances in energy efficiency would mean it would only need to 40GW more energy capability by 2027 despite its booming population and industry.

The report also claimed there would be no reason to build another coal power station for the next 10 years.

The positive forecast is due to the heavy investment in researching clean energy technology.

Following the signing of the treaty in November 2015, India’s energy minister Piyush Goyal has appealed to wealthier nations to provide the capital to invest in its renewable energy projects.

1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

Japan’s Softbank and Taiwanese company Foxconn pledged to jointly invest £16.2bn in the Indian solar energy industry and the French state-owned energy firm, EDF, has said it will $2bn (£1.6bn), citing the potential of wind and solar power.

Analyst Tim Buckley told the Guardian: “India is moving beyond fossil fuels at a pace scarcely imagined only two years ago.

“Goyal has put forward an energy plan that is commercially viable and commercially justified without subsidies, so you have big global corporations and utilities committing to it.”

He said technological advancements have already meant the price of energy had fallen by 80 per cent over the last year.

India's investment in energy efficiency is in marked contrast to the attitude of incoming US president Donald Trump.

On the campaign trail he threatened to repeal the act ratifying the treaty and claimed climate change was a hoax invented by the Chinese.

After the election he backtracked on the comments, saying there was "some connectivity" between climate change and humans, but still appointed an avowed climate change sceptic - former Texas governor Rick Perry.

Mr Perry, who has repeatedly championed the oil industry throughout his 15 years in Texas, claimed climate change was just a "secular carbon cult".