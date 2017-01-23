Hungary’s Viktor Orban has hailed the inauguration of Donald Trump as the “end of multilateralism”, suggesting his country and others around the world will now feel unabashed about putting their own interests before those of their neighbours and the wider good.

The Eurosceptic nationalist, who was a vocal supporter of Mr Trump throughout his campaign, said the populist US President’s move to the White House gave the green light for countries to prioritise narrow self-interests.

"We have received permission from, if you like, the highest position in the world so we can now also put ourselves in first place," Mr Orban said.

The controversial PM, who established himself as vehemently anti-immigration and praised the US President’s hard-line policies on refugees and building a wall along the Mexican border, claimed the West was undergoing a “change of character”.

In his inauguration speech Mr Trump said Washington "will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world."

"But we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.

"We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example."

Responding, Mr Orban said the comments were a "great thing, a great freedom and a great gift”.

He also used a speech at an economic conference in Budapest to warn European leaders against lecturing China on human rights.

He said improving trade links with Asia relied on respect rather than attempting to export Western values.

And he said Europe should establish a military alliance to defend itself without having to rely on the US via the Nato bloc.

"The key to the solution is really simple and it is called the French-German military cooperation, a joint army, a joint security system," Mr Orban said.