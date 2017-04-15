Prosecutors are investigating whether right-wing extremists may have bombed a football team bus in Germany and then attempted to frame Islamists.

Three identical letters found at the scene of Tuesday’s attack claimed they were carried out “in the name of Allah”, calling on Germany to withdraw its reconnaissance planes from Syria.

Suspicion immediately turned to Isis but no claim of responsibility was issued by the terrorist group, with a second claim emerging from a left-wing radical group online not considered credible.

Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack







8 show all Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack













1/8 Police stand near team bus of the Borussia Dortmund football club after it was damaged in an explosion in Dortmund, Germany Getty Images

2/8 Team bus of Borussia Dortmund is seen on a street after it was hit by three explosions in Dortmund, Germany EPA

3/8 According to reports, Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged by three explosions, as it was on its way to the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BVorussia Dortmund and AS Monaco EPA

4/8 Police escort Dortmund's players after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany Getty Images

5/8 The match was postponed after a explosion targeted the Borussia Dortmun football team Rex

6/8 Police cars stand in front of the main entrance of the Dortmund training ground as Dortmund's players arrive one by one in their cars in Brackel, one day after the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Getty Images

7/8 Fans hold posters 'You'll never walk alone' when Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the training ground of the team in Dortmund, western Germany, AP

8/8 A team bus arrives at the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, German AP

A third claim has now been sent to the German newspaper Tagesspiegel, from a far-right group claiming it was behind the triple bombing in Dortmund and threatening further attacks.

The anonymous email included references to Adolf Hitler and railed against multiculturalism, saying the bombing was the “last warning” before “coloured blood will flow” on 22 April.

That is the date of huge left-wing demonstrations planned at the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) convention in Cologne, protesting against the populist party’s alleged racism, xenophobia and neo-Nazi links.

Federal prosecutors said they were examining the email amid speculation that the original letters may have been a ploy to frame Islamists and divert investigators from the true perpetrators, while stoking tensions.

“The overall circumstances lead us to believe it's most likely that the perpetrators have a right-wing background,” an investigator told Bild.

Frauke Köhler, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, confirmed that “significant doubts” had emerged over the letters left at the scene of the bombing but did not give further details.

The documents, which were written in German, opened with the Islamic bismillah - a phrase meaning “in the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful” that is commonly invoked in the original Arabic.

Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack







8 show all Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack













1/8 Police stand near team bus of the Borussia Dortmund football club after it was damaged in an explosion in Dortmund, Germany Getty Images

2/8 Team bus of Borussia Dortmund is seen on a street after it was hit by three explosions in Dortmund, Germany EPA

3/8 According to reports, Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged by three explosions, as it was on its way to the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BVorussia Dortmund and AS Monaco EPA

4/8 Police escort Dortmund's players after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany Getty Images

5/8 The match was postponed after a explosion targeted the Borussia Dortmun football team Rex

6/8 Police cars stand in front of the main entrance of the Dortmund training ground as Dortmund's players arrive one by one in their cars in Brackel, one day after the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Getty Images

7/8 Fans hold posters 'You'll never walk alone' when Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the training ground of the team in Dortmund, western Germany, AP

8/8 A team bus arrives at the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, German AP

The letters specifically demanded the withdrawal of German Tornado reconnaissance jets from Syria and the closure of Ramstein Air Base, which houses the US Air Force, adding that until those aims were met “all disbelieving actors, singers, athletes and celebrities in Germany and other Crusader nations are on the death list of the Islamic State”.

The letters do not fit with patterns seen in previous Isis-linked terror attacks in Germany and across Europe, where the group’s supporters have commonly recorded themselves pledging allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi or sent messages to militants directly.

Most claims are generic, citing calls to action by Isis propagandists to kill the “kuffar” around the world and offering no conditions or prospect of negotiation, and are followed by an official claim by the group.

Ralf Jäger, the interior minister for North Rhine-Westphalia, described the letters as “unusual” and a state security committee meeting heard that left and right-wing extremism, as well as Islamism, were being investigated as possible motives.

Isis has remained silent on the Dortmund bombing, while one of its former fighters arrested in connection with the case has not been charged with involvement.

Prosecutors said Abdul Beset A, a 26-year-old Iraqi man, led a unit of Isis fighters carrying out abductions and killings in Iraq in 2014 before travelling to Turkey and then onwards to Germany early last year.

He has maintained contact with Isis members from the country, investigators said, but no link to the Dortmund plot has been found.

Officers secure Borussia Dortmund’s stadium ahead of the Champions League tie (EPA)

With no suspects in custody, investigators are looking into all possibilities, including that Isis supporters may have chosen to act without coordination with the group.

There is also doubt over a claim of responsibility purporting to be from a far-left group that was published by the Indymedia website but later taken down because “neither its content nor language pointed to a left-wing background”.

The post claimed Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked as a ”symbol of BVB's policy“, which did not deal with racists, Nazis and right-wing populists severely enough.

“After an initial assessment there are considerable doubts about the authenticity of this claim,” the federal prosecutor said.

Players were heading to their stadium for a Champions League match against AS Monaco on Tuesday when three explosions hit at around 7.15pm local time (6.15pm BST).

The devices, loaded with shrapnel, were hidden in hedges and had a blast radius of more than 100 metres, prosecutors said.

Spanish player Marc Bartra and a police officer escorting the bus on a motorbike were injured but safety glass on the bus and luck prevented further casualties.

Dortmund played their delayed first leg quarter-final match against Monaco the following day and were hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, under heightened security.