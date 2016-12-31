A gunman has reportedly opened fire inside a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Large numbers of police and paramedics were sent to the well-known Reina bar in the Ortaköy district, CNN Turk reported.
"Many" people were injured, according to Turkey's NTV, with at least six ambulances transferring them to hospital for treatment.
Two armed men were involved in the attack, reported NTV, and an operation is ongoing to capture an assailant who is still inside the club. Those men may have been dressed in "Santa costumes", eyewitnesses told CNN Turk.
There was no immediate confirmation of casualties from police.
Reina is a large and well-known club in the middle of Istanbul. There were several hundred people inside of it at the time of the attack, according to reports.
Much of Turkey had been subject to increased security measures on New Year's Eve, after a year that has seen deadly attacks by Isis and Kurish extremist groups.
Traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, will be closed, police had said. Around 17,000 officers were on duty in the city, some of them disguised as Santa Claus and as street vendors, according to the Anadolu news agency.
Twin bombings carried out by the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK) killed 44 people on 10 December, while other blasts have targeted police and the security services.
Isis was behind the attack on Istanbul Airport in July, as well as previous suicide bombings targeting tourists and shoppers.
A supporter of the so-called Islamic State was responsible for massacring 49 people at an LGBT-friendly nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in June.
