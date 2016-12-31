A gunman has reportedly opened fire inside a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Large numbers of police and paramedics were sent to the well-known Reina bar in the Ortaköy district, CNN Turk reported.

"Many" people were injured, according to Turkey's NTV, with at least six ambulances transferring them to hospital for treatment.

Two armed men were involved in the attack, reported NTV, and an operation is ongoing to capture an assailant who is still inside the club. Those men may have been dressed in "Santa costumes", eyewitnesses told CNN Turk.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties from police.

Reina is a large and well-known club in the middle of Istanbul. There were several hundred people inside of it at the time of the attack, according to reports.

Much of Turkey had been subject to increased security measures on New Year's Eve, after a year that has seen deadly attacks by Isis and Kurish extremist groups.

Traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, will be closed, police had said. Around 17,000 officers were on duty in the city, some of them disguised as Santa Claus and as street vendors, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Twin bombings carried out by the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK) killed 44 people on 10 December, while other blasts have targeted police and the security services.

Isis was behind the attack on Istanbul Airport in July, as well as previous suicide bombings targeting tourists and shoppers.

Attack at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul







20 show all Attack at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul





































1/20 A mother of victims reacts outside a forensic medicine building close to Istanbul's airport AFP/Getty Images

2/20 Broken windows are pictured at the attacks and explosions site in Ataturk airport's international arrivals terminal AFP/Getty Images

3/20 Bullet impacts are pictured at Ataturk airport AFP/Getty Images

4/20 Police officers patrol at Istanbul Ataturk airport Reuters

5/20 Workers clean the debris from the blasts at Istanbul Ataturk airport Getty Images

6/20 A wounded girl from the Ataturk Airport suicide bomb attack is transported to the Bakirkoy Sadi Konuk Hospital Getty Images

7/20 Passengers embrace outside Ataturk airport`s main entrance in Istanbul AFP/Getty Images

8/20 Medics carry wounded people to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul EPA

9/20 Relatives of the Ataturk Airport suicide bomb attack victims wait outside Bakirkoy Sadi Konuk Hospital Getty Images

10/20 A Saudi tourist who survived the Ataturk Airport suicide bomb attack waits for his wounded mother outside the Bakirkoy Sadi Konuk Hospital Getty Images

11/20 A Turkish riot police officer patrols Ataturk airport`s main entrance in Istanbul Ozane Kose/AFP/Getty Images

12/20 Passengers wait at Ataturk airport`s main enterance in Istanbu, after two explosions followed by gunfire hit Turkey's largest airport Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

13/20 Forensic police work the explosion site at Ataturk airport Ozane Kose/AFP/Getty Images

14/20 Passengers leave Istanbul Ataturk, after a suicide bomb attack Getty

15/20 Armed security man escorts people from a car park at Istanbul Ataturk airport REUTERS

16/20 Armed security walks at Istanbul Ataturk airport Murad Sezer/REUTERS

17/20 Ambulance cars arrive at Istanbul Ataturk airport Osman Orsal/REUTERS

18/20 An ambulance arrives at the Ataturk airport REUTERS

19/20 The weapons used in the attack REUTERS

20/20 Passengers leave Istanbul Ataturk, after a suicide bomb attack Getty

A supporter of the so-called Islamic State was responsible for massacring 49 people at an LGBT-friendly nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in June.

