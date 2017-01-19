Thirty people are missing after an avalanche buried a small hotel in the mountains of central Italy after a series of earthquakes, authorities say.

The avalanche covered the three-storey hotel in Abruzzo, an earthquake-hit zone of central Italy, on Wednesday evening.

The civil protection agency said it is working to get emergency vehicles to the Hotel Rigopiano, in the town of Farindola, through roads covered in snow, joining initial rescue efforts overnight by alpine rescue squads.

Italian news agency Ansa quoted the head of a mountain rescue squad as saying "there are many dead."

The avalanche covered the three-storey Hotel Rigopiano , in the town of Farindola ( Virgili del Fuoco )

Mountain rescue teams reached the hotel by skis around 4am (3am GMT), SKY TG24 reported.

"Around 30 people are unaccounted for, between guests and workers at the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola," said Fabrizio Curcio, head of Italy's civil protection department.

"We're dropping our rescue units down by helicopter and they are starting to dig," said Luca Cari, a spokesman for the national fire brigades.

The civil protection agency said it was working to get rescue vehicles to the mountain hotel through roads covered in snow ( Virgili del Fuoco )

Video footage showed rescuers with shovels digging through a wall of snow, and at least one man being led through the cleared path.

An ambulance was blocked several kilometres from the hotel, Sky reported, adding that snowfall was so heavy snow plows have had trouble clearing the road to the hotel.

Ansa quoted rescuers saying they have been calling out to survivors, but no one has responded.

But media have reported that two people have been rescued.

The president of Pescara province wrote on Facebook that there were 20 guests at the hotel when it was covered by the avalanche, about 30 miles from the coastal city of Pescara.

Four magnitude 5.4 and stronger earthquakes hit Central Italy on Wednesday, 18 January ( USGS )

A spate of strong earthquakes hit central Italy on Wednesday.

Four magnitude 5.2 and higher quakes struck near the hill town of Amatrice, some 100 km (60 miles) northeast of Rome, in the space of four hours. Much of the area had already been abandoned after last year's earthquakes.

A deadly 6.2 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 300 people in the country's central regions in August.

That was followed by at least two more deadly earthquakes in Umbria and Marche in October, both measuring over six on the Richter scale.

Italy's Apennine mountains lie along an active fault line between the Adriatic and Eurasian plates, causing frequent seismic activity.

Seismologists say previous quakes have stressed the Laga Fault, which is rupturing.

