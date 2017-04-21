The police officer killed by a gunman in Paris has been identified as a man who responded to Isis’ previous attacks on the French capital in November 2015.

Xavier Jugelé, 37, was one of hundreds of officers deployed to the Bataclan as militants massacred 90 people with guns and suicide vests.

He returned to the concert hall for a commemorative event almost a year later, telling journalists he was happy to be part of the “symbolic” reopening.

“We’re here tonight as witnesses,” Mr Jugelé told People magazine. “Here to defend our civic values. This concert’s to celebrate life. To say no to terrorists.”

He was shot dead on Thursday night by a gunman who opened fire on a parked police van using a Kalashnikov.

Mr Jugelé died of his injuries and two other colleagues were injured, including a man who needed emergency surgery overnight.

Gunman attack on the Champs-Elysees







22 show all Gunman attack on the Champs-Elysees









































1/22 Police officers secure the area after a gunman opened fire on Champs Elysees. One police officer has been killed, and a second injured by a gunman on The Champs Elysees Getty Images

2/22 Police officers block the access of a street near the Champs Elysees in Paris after a shooting in which one police officer was killed and another wounded. The attacker was killed in the incident on the world famous boulevard that is popular with tourists Getty Images

3/22 Police officers control passersby near the Champs Elysees in Paris after a shooting. One police officer was killed and another wounded today in a shooting on Paris's Champs Elysees, police said just days ahead of France's presidential election. The attacker was killed in the incident on the world famous boulevard that is popular with tourists. Getty Images

4/22 People run away after a shooting at the Champs Elysees in Paris Getty Images

5/22 French people hold their hands in the air after a shooting in which a police officer was killed along with the attacker and another police officer wounded in an attack on the Champs Elysees in Paris EPA

6/22 Bystanders are frisked by police officers near the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker AP

7/22 People hold their hands up as they walk towards police officers before being controlled near the site of a shooting at the Champs Elysees in Paris. France's interior ministry said the attacker was killed after opening fire on police in the early evening on the world-famous boulevard Getty Images

8/22 Police look through binoculars as officers secure the area after a gunman opened fire on Champs Elysees Getty Images

9/22 A tourist is blocked by French soldiers next to the Champs Elysee Avenue during ongoing police operations after a shooting in which two police officers were killed along with their attacker and another police officer wounded in a terror attack near the Champs Elysees in Paris, France EPA

10/22 French Police officers, after a shooting in which two police officer were killed along with their attacker and another police officer wounded in an attack near the Champs Elysees in Paris, France EPA

11/22 Forensic experts and police officers examine evidence from a police van on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker AP

12/22 Police investigators inspect the car used by the attacker on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France Reuters

13/22 A French soldier patrols on the Champs Elysees in Paris after a shooting. One police officer was killed and another wounded today in a shooting on Paris's Champs Elysees, police said just days ahead of France's presidential election. France's interior ministry said the attacker was killed in the incident on the world famous boulevard that is popular with tourists Getty Images

14/22 Police officers patrol near the site of a shooting at the Champs Elysees in Paris Getty Images

15/22 French military secure the area after a gunman opened fire on Champs Elysees Getty Images

16/22 French military secure the area after a gunman opened fire on Champs Elysees Getty Images

17/22 Police secure the area after a gunman opened fire on Champs Elysees in Paris, France Getty Images

18/22 One police officer has been killed, and a second injured by a gunman on The Champs Elysees Getty

19/22 Police officers secure the area after a gunman opened fire on Champs Elysees Getty Images

20/22 Police secure the area after a gunman opened fire on Champs Elysees. Getty Images

21/22 French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, flanked by Interior Minister Mathias Fekl and Justice Minister Jean-Jacques Urvoas, speaks to the media outside the Elysee Palace after a defense council meeting in Paris, France EPA

22/22 A damaged window is pictured on the Champs Elysees boulevard in Paris AP

Flag, a group representing French LGBT police officers and gendarmes, posted a photo of the officer on social media with the caption: "We will never forget Xavier. RIP."

Colleagues said he was a member of the 32nd company of the Paris police department’s public order and traffic division.

They remembered him as a “committed” officer who was “helpful” and “led a good life”, leaving behind a partner.

Friends told Marianne magazine he had been in the service for six years and also made two trips to help refugees in Greece.

Mr Jugelé was killed in one of almost a dozen attacks and plots targeting the French security services since 2012, including the murder of a police officer and his wife by an Isis supporter north of Paris, a machete attack outside Le Louvre and an attempted murder at Orly airport.

The main suspect for Thursday's atrocity is Karim Cheurfi, who had an extensive criminal record including the attempted murder of two police officers.

One police officer was killed and two more injured in the shooting (Getty Images)

Three of his relatives were detained in searches of his family home in Chelles, although police stressed the move was standard procedure for questioning.

Cheurfi was jailed for attempted murders that saw him shoot two police officers – one during a car chase in 2001 and a second days later after seizing his gun in custody, Le Parisien reported.

At a trial in 2003, Cheurfi was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, which was later reduced to 15 on appeal, and it was unclear when he was released.

He was also arrested in February as part of a counter-terror investigation - reportedly for threatening police officers - but was released by the courts because of insufficient evidence the following day.

Pierre-Henry Brandet, a spokesperson for the French interior ministry, described the suspected gunman, who has not yet been officially named, as an “individual known by the judiciary and police services – a dangerous individual”.

Isis swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming it was carried out by a "fighter of the Islamic State" given the war name Abu Yusuf al-Baljiki, indicating he had links with Belgium.

The murder, coming just days before the French presidential election, is expected to affect the vote as far-right candidate Marine Le Pen seeks to gain ground.