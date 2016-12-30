Russia's foreign minister has called on Vladimir Putin to expel 35 American diplomats in revenge for new US sanctions against Russia.

Sergei Lavrov proposed the President expels 31 staff members from the US Embassy in Moscow and four more from the consulate in St Petersburg.

“We, of course, cannot leave these tricks unanswered,” he said.“Reciprocity is the law of diplomacy and foreign relations.”

Barack Obama gave 35 Russian “intelligence operatives” 72 hours to leave the country with their families on Thursday.

The President also announced the closure of two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York and sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies and supporting companies.

The moves were a response to Russia's alleged interference in the US elections. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in cyber attacks believed to have benefited Donald Trump, with Mr Lavrov calling the allegations “groundless" on Friday.