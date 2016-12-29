White House sanctions Russia over election hacking

The Obama administration announced a round of sanctions against Moscow on Thursday over its alleged hacking to influence November’s election.

President Obama issued an executive order against six Russian individuals and five Russian entities.

"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior," the president said in a statement.

"Russia's cyber activities were intended to influence the election, erode faith in US democratic institutions, sow doubt about the integrity of our electoral process, and undermine confidence in the institutions of the US government," his statement read. "These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

The president also hinted that this is only the first of the White House’s official responses to the alleged hacks and that it would retaliate out of the public eye.

"These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia’s aggressive activities," he said. "We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized."

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

House Speaker Paul Ryan agreed with the Obama administration on Thursday by saying the sanctions were overdue.

“Russia does not share America's interests. In fact, it has consistently sought to undermine them, sowing dangerous instability around the world,” he said in a statement. “It serves as a prime example of this administration's ineffective foreign policy that has left America weaker in the eyes of the world”