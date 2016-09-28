Several serious terror attacks have been thwarted by counter-terrorism forces in Nice since the the deadly attack on Bastille Day, the city's prosecutor has said.

Jean-Michel Pretre disclosed that as many as five serious plots targeting sporting events, schools or places of worship across the city had been foiled in the past three months.

Mr Pretre disclosed the terror plots during an interview for a documentary titled “Deradicalisation", which will be screened on French national television tonight (28 September).

The prosecutor says during the interview: “Several cases were handed over to the specialist counter-terrorist judges in Paris.

"They involved plots to attack places of worship or certain gatherings, sporting events, stadiums, schools, which are recurrent themes on the communication published on the internet."

Mr Pretre adds that the cases were individuals apparently ready to act who had “began to articulate quite specific things about a specific target".

Earlier in the week the Mr Prêtre told a court in Nice that some “70 cases related to terrorism or violent radicalisation” had been investigated by prosecutors since the attack on the city's coastline in July.

The Bastille Day attack occurred when Tunisian Isis supporter Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel drove a lorry into crowds of people on 14 July. It is considered one of the deadliest terrorist atrocities in Europe, killing 84 people, including ten children, and injuring 202 others, 52 of them critically.

1/9 Policemen outside Rouen's cathedral during the funeral of Jacques Hamel, the priest who was killed in a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray in Normandy on 26 July during a hostage-taking claimed by Islamic State group Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

2/9 Two jihadists, both 19, slit Hamel's throat while he was celebrating mass in an attack that shocked France as well as the Catholic Church Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

3/9 Muslims place flowers and hold a minute of silence in front of the church if Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, western France, where French priest Jacques Hamel was killed on 26 July Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

4/9 Two people hold each other by the new makeshift memorial in Nice, in tribute to the victims of the deadly Bastille Day attack at the Promenade des Anglais Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

5/9 The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the truck attack that killed 84 people in Nice on France's national holiday. Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, 31, smashed a 19-tonne truck into a packed crowd of people in the Riviera city celebrating Bastille Day Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

6/9 Police work at a site where a Syrian migrant set off an explosive device in Ansbach, southern Germany, on 25 July, killing himself and wounding a dozen others Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images

7/9 A Syrian migrant set off an explosion at a bar in southern Germany that killed himself and wounded a dozen others in the third attack to hit Bavaria in a week. The 27-year-old, who had spent a stint in a psychiatric facility, had intended to target a music festival in the city of Ansbach but was turned away because he did not have a ticket Friebe/AFP/Getty Images

8/9 Police officers walk along train tracks in Wuerzburg southern Germany on 19 July, a day after a man attacked train passengers with an axe. German authorities said they had found a hand-painted IS flag among the belongings of the man, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, who seriously injured four members of a family of tourists from Hong Kong in his rampage Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images

9/9 German police killed a teenage assailant after he attacked passengers on a train in Wuerzburg, southerg Germany with an axe and a knife on 18 July, seriously wounding three people Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/AFP/Getty Images

Last week French police arrested eight more suspects in connection with the terror incident, who are said to have had links to Bouhlel.

Authorities on the Riviera have been on high alert since the attack took place, cancelling several events in the region including a popular Marseille air show in August.

France has heavily increased its counter-terrorism forces after a string of attacks in the past two years, the most serious of which was in Paris last November and the mass killing by gunmen of Charlie Hebdo staff in January 2015.