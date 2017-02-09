An American child has admitted launching a cyber attack targeting Brussels Airport in the wake of Isis suicide bombings that killed more than 30 people.

The Belgian federal public prosecutor’s office said the suspect aimed to take down the Brussels Airport Company website and “infiltrate the computer system” on the night of 22 March 2016 but was unsuccessful.

Investigators traced the source of the hack to a property in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and handed the information to US authorities.

“The FBI proceeded to conduct house search in Pittsburgh…and interrogated a minor of American nationality,” a spokesperson said. “He confessed.”

Preliminary interviews and searches of seized computers and other evidence have shown no indication of a “terrorist motive” or Isis links, prosecutors said.

“The Belgian federal public prosecutor’s office therefore wants to emphasise that this case has nothing whatsoever to do with that of the terrorist attacks on 22 March 2016 in Brussels,” a spokesperson added.

In pictures: Terror attacks at Brussels airport







30 show all In pictures: Terror attacks at Brussels airport

























































1/30 A man carries an injured person in Brussels Airport, after explosions ripped through the departure hall

2/30 Travellers get to their feet in a smoke filled terminal at Brussels Airport after explosions

3/30 A man is wounded in Brussels Airport in Brussels

4/30 A man speaks on a mobile phone in Brussels Airport, after the explosions ripped through the departure hall

5/30 Belgian police officers detain a man at the Gare du Midi train station in Brussels

6/30 A police officer stands guard as people are evacuated from Brussels airport, after explosions rocked the facility in Brussels

7/30 People stand near Brussels airport after being evacuated following explosions that rocked the facility in Brussels

8/30 Crew and passengers are evacuated from Zaventem Bruxelles International Airport after an attack in Brussels

9/30 Passengers gather near Brussels airport in Zaventem, following its evacuation after blasts rocked the main terminal of Brussels airport

10/30 Two women wounded in Brussels Airport in Brussels

11/30 Passengers and airport staff are evacuated from the terminal building after explosions at Brussels Airport in Zaventem near Brussels

12/30 Passengers and airport staff are evacuated from the terminal building after explosions at Brussels Airport in Zaventem near Brussels

13/30 Broken windows seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels

14/30 People leave the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels

15/30 People are evacuated from the scene after two explosions were heard at Brussels Airport

16/30 People wait outside of the Brussels Airport after evacuation

17/30 People leave the airport area after explosions at Brussels Airport in Zaventem

18/30 Passengers comfort each other as they are evacuated from the terminal building after explosions at Brussels Airport in Zaventem

19/30 People react as they walk away from Brussels airport after explosions rocked the facility in Brussels

20/30 Emergency services attend the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels Reuters

21/30 Injured people at the scene at Brussels Airport after two explosions were heard PA

22/30 The aftermath of the explosions at Brussels airport PA

23/30 People wait outside of the Zaventem airport after two explosions were heard PA

24/30 Emergency services at the scene of explosions at Brussels Airport

25/30 A view of the scene after the explosions at Brussels airport PA

26/30 Emergency services at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels Reuters

27/30 The aftermath of the explosions at Brussels airport PA

28/30 The view of the Brussels airport after the explosion PA

29/30 Smoke is seen at Brussels airport in Brussels AP

30/30 A photo shows cars on a blocked highway near Zaventem, Brussels National airport, after two explosions rocked the main hall of Brussels Airport Getty Images

No further information was released on the suspect or his possible motivation.

The attempted cyber attack came just hours after two Isis suicide bombers blew themselves up in the departures hall of Brussels Airport, killing more than a dozen people.

The third intended bomber, Mohamed Abrini, survived and fled the scene, sparking an international manhunt before being arrested weeks later.

Little over an hour after the first explosions, another Isis militant detonated his explosives on a train at Maalbeek metro station, bringing the total death toll from the coordinated attacks to 35.

The jihadis behind the bombings were part of a wider cell that carried out the Paris attacks in November 2015, massacring 130 people in bombings and shootings at a concert hall, bars and the Stade de France.

