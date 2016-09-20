Vladimir Putin intends to essentially resurrect the Soviet KGB service under a new guise as part of major changes to the federal police system before the next presidential election in Russia, according to reports.

The proposed Ministry of State Security (MGB) service, would be handed powers once held by the KGB (Committee for State Security) including the prosecution of government critics.

The MGB would consolidate both domestic and foreign intelligence operations as well as giving officers authority to conduct criminal investigations.

Mr Putin, who served as a KGB officer in East Germany for 15 years during the Cold War, hopes to implement the MGB before the election in 2018, according to Russian newspaper Kommersant.

The KGB service was split into various smaller agencies in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The resurrection of the name MGB , as it was the acronym was once used to denote the state security service during the rule of former leader Josef Stalin.

It's the end of the world, so see it out in style... in a Russian Cold War bunker







8 show all It's the end of the world, so see it out in style... in a Russian Cold War bunker













1/8 Bunker No 42 has been kitted out so it's fit for a final party moscowwalks.ru

2/8 The ominous corridors that connect parts of the bunker have layered walls to withstand a nuclear attack moscowwalks.ru

3/8 A collection of Soviet hardware encryption and communications inside Bunker No 42 moscowwalks.ru

4/8 The bunker looks a suitable venue for a party moscowwalks.ru

5/8 There is basic bedding inside the bunker moscowwalks.ru

6/8 Revellers will spend the evening of the 21st December in the bunker, 56 metres beneath the earth moscowwalks.ru

7/8 The outside reveals no clue about the nuclear-withstanding bunker, save for the curious lack of windows moscowwalks.ru

8/8 Communications equipment inside the bunker moscowwalks.ru

Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, told Radio Free Europe: “Essentially, this is a case of bringing the band back together. The suggestion is that a presidential security service will remain outside it. But basically speaking, this ministry would reconstitute the KGB in all its aspects.”

However, sources believe the Kremlin could run into difficulties in trying to find the money for the new grouped agency, including paying compensation to government employees who do not wish to be involved in the renewed programme.

Recent parliament elections in Russia were hit by allegations of vote rigging after an official was filmed stuffing papers into a ballot box, as Mr Putin’s party strengthened its grip on the Duma amid a historically low voter turn-out.